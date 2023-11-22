NCAA First-Year Head Coach Check-In: Michigan, Duke Thriving Under New Leaders

There were four Power Five head coaching changes in the NCAA this past offseason, and now that all of those teams have completed their midseason invites, it’s time to check in on how the squads are faring under their new leaders.

The most high-profile job that became available was the head coaching job at Michigan, which was fulfilled by Matt Bowe following the retirement of longtime Wolverine leader Mike Bottom.

The other roles were filled for varying reasons:

WOLVERINES PERFORMING WELL UNDER BOWE

Michigan has undergone a lot of change over the past few seasons, with the departure of superstar Maggie MacNeil followed by the loss of some of their top male swimmers (Jake Mitchell, Patrick Callan) and ultimately the retirement of Bottom earlier this year.

Under Matt Bowe, the Wolverines have performed well thus far, with several swimmers standing out at the UGA Fall Invite over the weekend.

Brazilian freshman Stephanie Balduccini really stole the show on the women’s side, winning the 100 free (47.26) and 200 free (1:43.30) while adding a blazing-fast 46.68 relay split as the team hit ‘A’ cuts in both the 200 free (1:27.52) and 400 free relays (3:10.30).

Another freshman, Hannah Bellard, has also had a strong start to the season, winning the 200 IM and placing 5th in the 400 IM at UGA while recording a new personal best in the 500 free (4:38.44).

Senior Casey Chung was another top performer, highlighted by her lifetime best of 52.23 in the 100 back leading off the 400 medley relay, also clocking 52.35 in the individual final to finish as the runner-up. That’s a full second better than she was at this point last season (53.30) and puts her in position to qualify for NCAAs for the first time in her career.

Senior Claire Newman and freshman Anna Boemer also hit lifetime bests for the women’s team, while key performers such as Lindsay Flynn and Katie Crom were solid.

On the men’s side, their top swimmer, Gal Cohen Groumi, reeled off a win in the 200 fly and a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 fly and 200 IM, going faster than he did at last year’s Tennessee Invite in all three.

Sophomore Jack Wilkening was also a standout, setting best times in every event he swam, while fellow second-year Eitan Ben Shitrit was impressive with three top-six finishes and was faster than he was last season across the board.

DUKE WOMEN ON FIRE

The Duke women’s team has been rolling under Brian Barnes, with numerous school records falling during the NC State Invitational.

Freshman Ali Pfaff and sophomore Kaelyn Gridley helped lead the team to a new school record in the 400 medley relay, notching an ‘A’ cut of 3:31.33, and Pfaff (1:53.48 200 back) and Gridley (58.74 100 breast) also set new program marks of their own in standout performances.

Pfaff also won the 100 back at the invite, while Gridley swept the breaststroke events and senior Aleyna Ozkan set a PB of 51.82 to win the 100 fly. Sarah Foley also had a promising midseason performance with two 2nd-place finishes in the 200 free and 200 IM.

The Duke men aren’t on the same level as the women’s team—they had zero NCAA qualifiers last season—but had some swimmers hit best times including Austin Simpson and Kalen Anbar.

The men’s team is very much a work in progress, but the women look dialed in.

KENTUCKY, NORTHWESTERN IN REBUILDING PHASE

While Bowe and Barnes took over their respective programs with a talent base intact to be competitive at varying levels, the situations at Kentucky and Northwestern are a bit different.

The Wildcat women have lost all of their NCAA scorers from last year, while the men’s team’s lone scorer from March, Levi Sandidge, was absent at last weekend’s invite.

As a result, both teams finished last among schools that brought swimmers to the Tennessee Invitational, though there were some solid performances from the likes of Torie Buerger, Grace Frericks and Madi McGlothen for the women and Ryan Merani for the men.

Northwestern is in a very similar position, with their women’s team being much stronger than the men, but facing significant losses this season. With Jasmine Nocentini and Hannah Brunzell transferring for their graduate seasons, Lola Mull and Miriam Guevara graduating and Ashley Strouse redshirting, they’re thin on established performers which makes judging the team performance tough thus far.

Transfer Ayla Spitz led the way for the team at the Purdue Invitational, sweeping the women’s 200 free, 500 free and 200 back, while sophomore Lindsay Ervin won the 50 and 100 free. However, with the losses they’ve incurred, they fell to the Boilermakers in the final scores after beating them last year.

As for the men, they came out on top in the team standings, with freshman Diego Nosack dominating with wins in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, setting new personal bests in two of the three (he also set a PB leading off the 800 free relay).

They also had the likes of Cade Duncan and Andrew Martin hit best times, showing some progress under Stratton-Mills.