Surkova Hits New Russian 50 Fly Record, Prigoda Clocks World’s #1 200 Breast

2023 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the third day of competition at the 2023 Russian Short Course Championships and 25-year-old Arina Surkova wasted no time staking her claim on the women’s 50m fly event.

Competing in this evening’s semi-final, Surkova put up a time of 24.58 to lead the field, establishing a new Russian national record in the process. Her outing here in St. Petersburg overwrote her own previous Russian standard of 24.84 logged 3 years ago.

Surkova now easily takes over the world’s #1 ranking on the season, registering the sole sub-25-second result on the planet thus far.

Last night’s winner in the women’s 100m back, Maria Kameneva, doubled up with a gold in the 100m freestyle this evening.

24-year-old Kameneva produced a mark of 52.22, with a 25.28 opening and 26.94 closing. Her gold medal-worthy time represents the 4th-fastest outing of her career and renders the Russian #2 in the world this season.

Andrei Minakov led the men’s 100 fly out of the heats but was denied the gold by Roman Shevlyakov.

Shevlyakov stopped the clock in 49.78 to get to the wall a fingernail ahead of Minakov who settled for silver in 49.84. Pavel Samusenko rounded out the top 3 in 50.10.

Entering this competition, Shevlyakov had never before been under the 50-second barrier, owning a lifetime best of 50.07 from last year. He now ranks #4 in the world this season.

Kirill Prigoda got it done for gold in the men’s 200m breast, firing off a time of 2:02.56. That relegated Danil Semyaninov to 2nd place in 2:02.80 while Mikhail Dorinov also landed on the podium in 2:03.11 for bronze.

Prigoda’s personal best remains at the 2:00.16 he produced for gold at the 2018 Short Course World Championships, although tonight’s entire Russian podium now ranks #1, #2 and #2 in the season’s world rankings.

