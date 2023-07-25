Kentucky Hiring Princeton’s Bret Lundgaard as Next Head Coach

Princeton women’s swimming and diving head coach Bret Lundgaard is returning to the SEC as the next leader of Kentucky’s combined men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

A former assistant coach at Tennessee from 2012-17 prior to his six-year stint at Princeton, Lundgaard replaces Lars Jorgensen, who resigned last month as the Wildcats’ head coach after 10 seasons in Lexington. Sources told SwimSwam that Jorgensen had been off deck since the beginning of May pending an NCAA investigation into potential compliance rules violations.

Not only is Lundgaard familiar with the SEC, but he has also had recent success running his own team. At Princeton, he took over for longtime coach Susan Teeter after three decades and filled her shoes admirably by taking home two of the past three Ivy League crowns. This past season, the Tigers also beat Power Five foes Notre Dame and Rutgers in dual meets.

In his first season at Princeton, the Tigers improved by more than 270 points at the Ivy League Championships compared to the previous year. Lundgaard earned Coach of the Year honors this past season as Princeton was the only non-Power Five school to have more than two relays with NCAA ‘B’ cuts (the Tigers had four).

At Tennessee, Lundgaard was the primary coach working with 2016 U.S. Olympian Molly Hannis, who contested the 200 breast in Rio and became the school’s first U.S. Olympian since 2008. In his first season in Knoxville, he helped guide the Lady Vols to a 3rd-place finish at the 2013 NCAA Championships, their best showing in program history. He specialized in coaching breaststroke, butterfly, and mid-distance groups.

Before Tennessee, Lundgaard spent three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Army, where he primarily trained freestylers and IMers. He began his coaching career at Boulder City High School as well as the Desert Storm Swim Team in Nevada. As a swimmer, he was a team captain and 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier (100 fly) at the University of Washington. Growing up, both his mom and step-dad were club swimming coaches.

Lundgaard will have some important staffing decisions to make upon arriving at Kentucky. Associate head coach Michael Camper reportedly resigned from his position, and volunteer assistant Scott Stern left to join Cincinnati’s staff. That leaves diving coach Ted Hautau, assistant coach Jordan Lieberman, assistant coach Geena Freriks, assistant coach Bailey Bonnett, and volunteer assistant diving coach Jules Vincent remaining on staff for now.

This past season, the Kentucky women placed 3rd at the 2023 SEC Championships and the men placed 8th as freshman distance specialist Levi Sandidge became the Wildcats’ first-ever conference champion in the men’s 1650-yard freestyle.

This hire leaves Northwestern as the lone Power 5 head coaching position still open in what has become a wild offseason.

The school says a national search for Lundgaard’s successor will begin immediately.

Bret Lundgaard‘s letter to the Princeton swimming family:

Hello Tiger Family,

I recently made the difficult decision to accept the job as head coach at the University of Kentucky.

This decision was not taken lightly and it came with internal struggle for my family and I. In reflection, I realize the difficulty in our decision stems from the simple fact that the people in the Tiger family are special. The individuals on this team, this university and in the Princeton community represent the best of the human spirit through their perpetual quest for growth, service and loving empathy. I’m grateful to be influenced by you, and I feel tremendously motivated to represent your influence as I strive to positively impact my next community.

One of the most challenging parts of this decision is acknowledging that I’m leaving without having the opportunity to watch the end of the journey for these women… This is a special team and the future of this program is bright. While I’m sad to acknowledge that I won’t see everything we set out to accomplish, I have to practice what we preach to the student-athletes and recognize the growth and celebrate every small win along the journey. When I do that, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the dedication, sacrifice and commitment that our women have given to this team and university. I am so proud of where they have taken this team and where it is inevitably going. I have full faith that my successor will continue that growth and actualize the potential that is inside each of these amazing student-athletes.

Personally, I’d like to thank former Athletic Director, Mollie Marcoux Samaan ’91, for believing in me and providing me the responsibility to honor your support and carry on your legacies. I’d also like to thank our current Athletic Director, John Mack ’00, and his staff for their support and relentless efforts in providing a world class experience for these student-athletes.

Due to the nature of college athletics, I will physically make this transition immediately. Please know that emotionally I will not, and I wish I could personally thank and acknowledge each of you that has influenced me, my family and our team’s growth. We are grateful for your continual support.

Please stay in touch and don’t be a stranger if you’re ever in the Lexington area.

Tiger, Tiger!

Bret Lundgaard