Leon Marchand’s World Record Swim Featured on SportsCenter Top 10 in the USA

There are a number of ways to determine the quality of an elite swimmer: medals won, records broken, the number of followers they have on Instagram.

But in Olympic sports like swimming, there is another important measure: an athlete’s ability to break out of the box of “Olympic sports” and into the mainstream sporting narrative.

French swimmer Leon Marchand has done just that after breaking the oldest swimming World Record in history, and Michael Phelps‘ last remaining individual World Record, on day 1 of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. He was recognized as the #10 play of the day on the SportsCenter Top 10 on ESPN.

The clip was brief, but elicited an “oh cool” from one anchor when Phelps appeared on the podium to celebrate with the 21-year-old Marchand.

The biggest ‘hook’ for the mainstream audience was probably omitted – that it was Phelps’ only remaining individual World Record – but ESPN Senior Publicist Bea Panitz, a former swimmer at Michigan State, included it in her Tweet. Panitz oversees SportsCenter and ESPN Social.

Swimming on today's #SCTop10!! @MichaelPhelps on the call as his last individual world record gets broken by Leon Marchand. Marchand who swims for @ASUSwimDive year round is coached by Bob Bowman, Phelps’ former coach.#AQUAFukuoka23 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/V2f7YvESnJ — Bea Panitz (@beapanitzESPN) July 24, 2023

The SportCenter Top 10, which has become more diversified in recent years, is a massive platform for any sport, and carries with it a lot of cachet. While plenty of big swimming performances, especially from the NCAA Championships, are overlooked, in the later summer months, where baseball is the only of the Big Four American sports in action, there is more often room for sports like swimming.