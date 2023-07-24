Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Top Knots, Wikipedia Articles, and More

Comments: 3

Welcome back to another edition of Top Ten Tweets. Yes, we know about everything that’s going on at Twitter–excuse me, X–but we’re not changing this segment to be called Top Ten Xeets anytime soon.

The first two days of pool swimming at 2023 Worlds brought some electric swims, and swims fans having been similarly electric on social media. Take a look at some of our favorites of the week below.

1. Project Sprint Freestyle

July 24th marks exactly 1 year until the Paris Olympics start. 

2. Swimmers In STEM

Haven’t seen anyone find a way to relate Barbie to competitive swimming, but it’s still early. 

3. The Man Bun

If you were watching the CBC Worlds stream, then you heard one of the broadcasters take one look at Michael Phelps and say “he looks like he should be on Vikings.” 

4. Passing the Baton

Speaking of Phelps, here’s a photo of the current and former 400 IM world record holders with their coach. 

5. He’s Back!

This tweet is an important reminder of two things. First, we’re going to see Ahmed Hafnaoui take on the NCAA next season. Second, he’s very tall.

6. On 50s of Stroke

Absolutely savage.

7. The Fukuoka Men’s 100 Breast Silver Medallists

I live in New York City, so I relate to this one on a deep personal level.

8. The Stat to End All Stats

Three new Wikipedia articles incoming…

9. Worlds Playlist

Somehow, it’s reassuring to know that no matter what level the swim meet is, the playlist is always Top 40 music from 2010.

10. Marchand Makes Sports Center’s Top 10

Should have been higher than 10, though.

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dmswim
39 minutes ago

Top 40 music absolutely peaked in 2010.

3
0
Reply
PFA
54 minutes ago

Excited to see Hafnaoui swim the NCAA this Fall wonder what he could go right now in the 500 after that insane 400 free he did

4
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  PFA
25 minutes ago

He’s gonna destroy them bathtub records.

0
-1
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!