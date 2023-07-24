Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Top Knots, Wikipedia Articles, and More

Welcome back to another edition of Top Ten Tweets. Yes, we know about everything that’s going on at Twitter–excuse me, X–but we’re not changing this segment to be called Top Ten Xeets anytime soon.

The first two days of pool swimming at 2023 Worlds brought some electric swims, and swims fans having been similarly electric on social media. Take a look at some of our favorites of the week below.

1. Project Sprint Freestyle

July 24th marks exactly 1 year until the Paris Olympics start.

2. Swimmers In STEM

Haven’t seen anyone find a way to relate Barbie to competitive swimming, but it’s still early.

ok I’ll bite, what is a “physicist” I thought the typical career trajectory of a physics student was to do pro swimming for a few years and then do something technical, @awil5504 knows what I’m talking about https://t.co/R9bpttcqJh — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) July 23, 2023

3. The Man Bun

If you were watching the CBC Worlds stream, then you heard one of the broadcasters take one look at Michael Phelps and say “he looks like he should be on Vikings.”

The real headline here is that Michael Phelps wears a top knot now https://t.co/1fnIePfkv6 — Sabrina Thulander (@sabrina_thul) July 23, 2023

4. Passing the Baton

Speaking of Phelps, here’s a photo of the current and former 400 IM world record holders with their coach.

5. He’s Back!

This tweet is an important reminder of two things. First, we’re going to see Ahmed Hafnaoui take on the NCAA next season. Second, he’s very tall.

3:40.70 🥈🇹🇳 Ahmed Hafnaoui is the fifth-fastest man ever in the 400m freestyle. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2p3KvN7Ny1 — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) July 23, 2023

6. On 50s of Stroke

Absolutely savage.

found USA Swimming’s burner account https://t.co/7F7s6KgXeI — Jacob (@JakeSwinn) July 23, 2023

7. The Fukuoka Men’s 100 Breast Silver Medallists

I live in New York City, so I relate to this one on a deep personal level.

They run a podcast from their apartment in Bushwick https://t.co/19DymoYXOA — Mari (@chlorinemommy) July 24, 2023

8. The Stat to End All Stats

Three new Wikipedia articles incoming…

The men getting third with 3/6 guys not having wiki articles is pretty impressive imo — The Djungelskog (@JarrodHendricks) July 23, 2023

9. Worlds Playlist

Somehow, it’s reassuring to know that no matter what level the swim meet is, the playlist is always Top 40 music from 2010.

Marine Messe currently jamming to Enrique Iglesias's Baby I Like It and suddenly I'm a sophomore in high school again. — Andy Ross (@andy_ross4) July 24, 2023

10. Marchand Makes Sports Center’s Top 10

Should have been higher than 10, though.