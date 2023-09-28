TopTenTweets: What’s Your Version of the Roman Empire?

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. Look, at this point, we all know why we’re here–let’s get to it.

10. Introducing the 2024 Worlds Mascots

These two are really toeing the line between cute and threatening.

9. It’s Minecraft Monday

We love a themed practice.

8. What Does ‘Savage 7’ Mean?

The WGA strike has reached a tentative agreement, but it seems this question still remains.

7. Katie Grimes Honored at Raiders Game

So basically Taylor Swift was the second most important person to attend a football game this weekend?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxmQNtMuNEQ/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

6. Speaking of Football…

Always fun to see swimmers doing land sports.

5. 1st Personal Best in 4 Years for Likith Sp

A personal best is always worth celebrating.

4. What’s Your Roman Empire?

Ours is probably the Beijing Olympics Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

3. #Analytics

I need a SwimmingStats graphic on this stat ASAP.

Only a few years until Wang Shun and Katie Ledecky are gonna be on 800 free relays longer than their anchor leg has been alive https://t.co/4nl6LaSDvW — jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) September 25, 2023

2. Bellyflop For A Cause

You know we love a bellyflop here at SwimSwam.

1. Reacting to Pan Zhanle’s 100 Free

This was also my reaction when I woke up and checked the results. I thought I was still dreaming.