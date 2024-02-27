TopTenTweets From The First Week of NCAA Conference Championships

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. It’s one of the busiest times of the year on Swimming Twitter; there was Doha Worlds and now we’ve gone straight into NCAA conference season. Here are some of our favorite tweets (and instagrams) from a wild first week of the college postseason.

10. Rice University Distance

Sweeps on sweeps.

500 🤝 1650 Owls sweeping the podium pic.twitter.com/THCVlOgE3Z — Rice Swimming (@RiceSwimming) February 25, 2024

9. Recapping Chris Guiliano’s Weekend

Let’s take a moment for the graphic!

8. Indiana Women’s Walk-Off Win

Every point mattered

7. Fortune Telling

Let’s get Josh to Vegas, folks!

@swimswamnews @Braden_Keith How did I get more downvotes for being almost dead on? Cmon! pic.twitter.com/SBmBYBbQXa — Josh Graham (@J_Graham818) February 21, 2024

6. Underrated Swimming Skills

Real.

The ability to go a practice without having some obscure pain somewhere https://t.co/OT7KnAUvve — caro! (@youjustgotfinkd) February 22, 2024

5. Patriot League Dance Party

Dance parties are the est way to wait out a DQ delay.

4. Breaking Time Barriers

Worked all season for moments like these.

Special Moment for me: I believe I am the first coach in history to coach a High Schooler and College Athlete to breaking the 19.0 Barrier in the 50 Free. Caeleb Dressel 18.94 and Connor Foote 18.97 #Believe #DreamsDoComeTrue #ChasingFor8Years #BSS #12thMan ❤️🤠👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/9hMshUGJ3r — Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) February 22, 2024

3. Gretchen Walsh, On-Deck Reporter

What can’t she do?

Here is how you get the REAL scoop on the Hoos from Day 3 at the ACC Championships. Turn the 🎙️ duties over to NCAA record setter Gretchen Walsh. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4aHRlVDpL6 — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 23, 2024

2. That First Week of Conferences Feeling

See also: us trying to cover ACCs, SECs, Women’s Big Ten, and Women’s Ivies at once

Me trying to watch SECs and ACCs at the same time pic.twitter.com/ZQwvf5iVlx — jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) February 20, 2024

1. The Perfect Image To Describe Gretchen Walsh’s Weekend

When you’re so fast you break SwimCloud.