TopTenTweets From The First Week of NCAA Conference Championships

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. It’s one of the busiest times of the year on Swimming Twitter; there was Doha Worlds and now we’ve gone straight into NCAA conference season. Here are some of our favorite tweets (and instagrams) from a wild first week of the college postseason.

10. Rice University Distance

Sweeps on sweeps. 

9. Recapping Chris Guiliano’s Weekend

Let’s take a moment for the graphic! 

8. Indiana Women’s Walk-Off Win

Every point mattered

7. Fortune Telling

Let’s get Josh to Vegas, folks! 

6. Underrated Swimming Skills

Real. 

5. Patriot League Dance Party

Dance parties are the est way to wait out a DQ delay. 

4. Breaking Time Barriers

Worked all season for moments like these.

3. Gretchen Walsh, On-Deck Reporter

What can’t she do? 

2. That First Week of Conferences Feeling

See also: us trying to cover ACCs, SECs, Women’s Big Ten, and Women’s Ivies at once

1. The Perfect Image To Describe Gretchen Walsh’s Weekend

When you’re so fast you break SwimCloud. 

1
Mediocre Swammer
5 minutes ago

Gretchen’s backstroke leadoff is also listed as “suspicious.”

