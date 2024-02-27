TopTenTweets From The First Week of NCAA Conference Championships

Welcome back to another edition of TopTenTweets. It’s one of the busiest times of the year on Swimming Twitter; there was Doha Worlds and now we’ve gone straight into NCAA conference season. Here are some of our favorite tweets (and instagrams) from a wild first week of the college postseason.
10. Rice University Distance
Sweeps on sweeps.
500 🤝 1650
Owls sweeping the podium pic.twitter.com/THCVlOgE3Z
— Rice Swimming (@RiceSwimming) February 25, 2024
9. Recapping Chris Guiliano’s Weekend
Let’s take a moment for the graphic!
8. Indiana Women’s Walk-Off Win
Every point mattered
7. Fortune Telling
Let’s get Josh to Vegas, folks!
@swimswamnews @Braden_Keith How did I get more downvotes for being almost dead on? Cmon! pic.twitter.com/SBmBYBbQXa
— Josh Graham (@J_Graham818) February 21, 2024
6. Underrated Swimming Skills
Real.
The ability to go a practice without having some obscure pain somewhere https://t.co/OT7KnAUvve
— caro! (@youjustgotfinkd) February 22, 2024
5. Patriot League Dance Party
Dance parties are the est way to wait out a DQ delay.
4. Breaking Time Barriers
Worked all season for moments like these.
Special Moment for me: I believe I am the first coach in history to coach a High Schooler and College Athlete to breaking the 19.0 Barrier in the 50 Free. Caeleb Dressel 18.94 and Connor Foote 18.97 #Believe #DreamsDoComeTrue #ChasingFor8Years #BSS #12thMan ❤️🤠👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/9hMshUGJ3r
— Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) February 22, 2024
3. Gretchen Walsh, On-Deck Reporter
What can’t she do?
Here is how you get the REAL scoop on the Hoos from Day 3 at the ACC Championships. Turn the 🎙️ duties over to NCAA record setter Gretchen Walsh. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4aHRlVDpL6
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 23, 2024
2. That First Week of Conferences Feeling
See also: us trying to cover ACCs, SECs, Women’s Big Ten, and Women’s Ivies at once
Me trying to watch SECs and ACCs at the same time pic.twitter.com/ZQwvf5iVlx
— jocelyn (swimswim4) (@swimswim48) February 20, 2024
1. The Perfect Image To Describe Gretchen Walsh’s Weekend
When you’re so fast you break SwimCloud.
Gretchen’s 50 split getting hit with the suspicious time label by SwimCloud, just to make it clearer how fast she was pic.twitter.com/cw445pon3Y
— Mediocre Swim Analyst (@mediocreanalyst) February 22, 2024
Gretchen’s backstroke leadoff is also listed as “suspicious.”