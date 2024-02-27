High School Senior Piper Enge Walking Away From Doha World Champs with a LOT of Confidence

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Piper Enge is a junior national champion, high school senior, Texas commit, and now world championships finalist. After placing 18th in the 100 breast prelims at the 2024 World Champs in Doha, Enge was determined to make it out of prelims in the 50 breast. The Seattle native discusses how she not only accomplished that goal but made it all the way to the final and gained a lot of confidence through the process.
- 0:00 Piper Enge Introduction
- 1:59 Traveling to Doha for World Champs
- 6:48 Missing the 100 Breast Semi-Final
- 12:30 50 Breast Prelim, Semi-Final
- 21:11 Advice from Michael Andrew
- 23:21 50 Breast Final
- 27:28 100 Breast vs 200 Breast
