How and When to Watch/Stream the 2024 World Championships

February 09th, 2024 International, News

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships kicks off this weekend in Doha. Doha is in Arabian Standard Time (GMT+3) with prelims starting at 9:30am and finals starting at 7pm local time.

Once again, it appears BBC will not have televised coverage of the event, following failed negotiations for the 2023 Championships. The United Kingdom does not appear on World Aquatics’ “Where to Watch – Europe” page, though it does note that “all events not covered by the national right holders broadcasters will be available on Eurovision Sport.”

Prelims/Finals Start Times

City

Prelims Start Time

Finals Start Time
Doha, Qatar 9:30 AM 7:00 PM
Omaha, NE 12:30 AM 10:00 AM
New York City 1:30 AM 11:00 AM
Austin, TX 12:30 AM 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, CA 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Honolulu, HI 8:30 PM 6:00 AM
Brisbane, AUS 4:30 PM 2:00 AM
Río de Janeiro, BRA 3:30 AM 1:00 PM
Tokyo, JPN 3:30 PM 1:00 AM
Toronto, CAN 1:30 AM 11:00 AM
Montreal, CAN 1:30 AM 11:00 AM
Beijing, China 2:30 PM 12:00 AM
Cape Town, South Africa 8:30 AM 6:00 PM
Naples, ITA 7:30 AM 5:00 PM
Paris, FRA 7:30 AM 5:00 PM
London, ENG 6:30 AM 4:00 PM
Berlin, GER 7:30 AM 5:00 PM

How to Watch 2024 Worlds

Check out the tables below to see where you can catch the action.

Africa

COUNTRY COVERAGE
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Tunisia Al Kass
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe SuperSport

The Americas

COUNTRY COVERAGE
USA, Guam, Puerto Rico; U.S. Virgin Islands NBC Sports/Peacock
Canada CBC
Brazil Globo/SporTV
Costa Rica, El Savador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic Claro Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela DirecTV 

Asia

COUNTRY COVERAGE
Japan TV Asahi 
China & Macau China Media Group (CCTV5) 
Malaysia & Brunei Astro 
South Korea CJ Media
Singapore Singtel
Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates Al Kass

Europe

COUNTRY COVERAGE
Austria ORF
Bosnia & Herzegovina BHRT
Bulgaria BNT 
Croatia HRT
Cyprus CBC
Finland YLE 
France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna)  FT
Germany ZDF, ARD
Greece  ERT
Hungary MTVA
Iceland RUV
Israel Sports Channel 
Italy RAI Sport
Lithuania LT 
North Macedonia RTV
Netherlands (including Aruba, Netherlands Antilles (Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius) NOS
North Macedonia RTV
Portugal  RTP
Romania  TVR
Serbia RTS
Slovenia  TVS
Slovakia  RTVS
Sweden SVT
Switzerland  SSR
Spain RTVE
Turkey TRT

Oceania

COUNTRY COVERAGE
Australia  Nine Network

0
