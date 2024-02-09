How and When to Watch/Stream the 2024 World Championships

Swimming at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships kicks off this weekend in Doha. Doha is in Arabian Standard Time (GMT+3) with prelims starting at 9:30am and finals starting at 7pm local time.
Once again, it appears BBC will not have televised coverage of the event, following failed negotiations for the 2023 Championships. The United Kingdom does not appear on World Aquatics’ “Where to Watch – Europe” page, though it does note that “all events not covered by the national right holders broadcasters will be available on Eurovision Sport.”
Prelims/Finals Start Times
City
Prelims Start Time
Finals Start Time
Doha, Qatar
9:30 AM
7:00 PM
Omaha, NE
12:30 AM
10:00 AM
New York City
1:30 AM
11:00 AM
Austin, TX
12:30 AM
10:00 AM
Los Angeles, CA
10:30 AM
8:00 AM
Honolulu, HI
8:30 PM
6:00 AM
Brisbane, AUS
4:30 PM
2:00 AM
Río de Janeiro, BRA
3:30 AM
1:00 PM
Tokyo, JPN
3:30 PM
1:00 AM
Toronto, CAN
1:30 AM
11:00 AM
Montreal, CAN
1:30 AM
11:00 AM
Beijing, China
2:30 PM
12:00 AM
Cape Town, South Africa
8:30 AM
6:00 PM
Naples, ITA
7:30 AM
5:00 PM
Paris, FRA
7:30 AM
5:00 PM
London, ENG
6:30 AM
4:00 PM
Berlin, GER
7:30 AM
5:00 PM
How to Watch 2024 Worlds
Check out the tables below to see where you can catch the action.
Africa
COUNTRY
COVERAGE
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Tunisia
France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna)