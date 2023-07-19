BBC Won’t Broadcast Swimming at 2023 Worlds After Negotiations Fail (How To Watch)

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic medalist turned BBC sports commentator Andy Jameson has announced via Twitter that the BBC won’t have a televised broadcast of swimming at the 2023 World Championships. According to Jameson, BBC Sport and World Aquatics were unable to come to a “financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain.”

Very sadly, @BBCSport and @WorldAquatics has not been able to reach financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain, so the BBC will not be covering it this year. Incredibly disappointing for the sport we love. — Andy Jameson (@Andyjamesonswim) July 18, 2023

Jameson has been commentating on swimming for 34 years, since just after his retirement from competitive swimming in 1989.

While World Aquatics has not issued a statement, the United Kingdom has been removed from the “Where to Watch From–Europe” page on their website. The page says that for “all events not covered by national right holders broadcasters will be available on AllAquatics.”

While the BBC may not have televised coverage of Worlds, John Hunt, another BBC sports commentator has said that there will be live swimming coverage on the radio station BBC 5 Live Sport.

How To Watch Swimming at 2023 Worlds

We’ve already posted an article about “When 2023 Worlds Will Be On In Your Timezone.” For those in the Western hemisphere, the most important thing to remember is that while the meet begins July 23rd in Fukuoka, it will start the evening of July 22nd in your local time.

For those in the U.S., we’ve also got a more complete guide to the coverage, including the exact times that all sports will be streaming on Peacock.

Africa

Country Coverage Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan. SuperSport Morocco SNRT

The Americas

Country Coverage USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands NBC Sports/Peacock Canada CBC Brazil Globo/SporTV Mexico Claro Sports Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela DirecTV

Asia

Europe

Oceania