BBC Won’t Broadcast Swimming at 2023 Worlds After Negotiations Fail (How To Watch)

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic medalist turned BBC sports commentator Andy Jameson has announced via Twitter that the BBC won’t have a televised broadcast of swimming at the 2023 World Championships. According to Jameson, BBC Sport and World Aquatics were unable to come to a “financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain.”

Jameson has been commentating on swimming for 34 years, since just after his retirement from competitive swimming in 1989.

While World Aquatics has not issued a statement, the United Kingdom has been removed from the “Where to Watch From–Europe” page on their website. The page says that for “all events not covered by national right holders broadcasters will be available on AllAquatics.”

While the BBC may not have televised coverage of Worlds, John Hunt, another BBC sports commentator has said that there will be live swimming coverage on the radio station BBC 5 Live Sport.

How To Watch Swimming at 2023 Worlds

We’ve already posted an article about “When 2023 Worlds Will Be On In Your Timezone.”  For those in the Western hemisphere, the most important thing to remember is that while the meet begins July 23rd in Fukuoka, it will start the evening of July 22nd in your local time.

For those in the U.S., we’ve also got a more complete guide to the coverage, including the exact times that all sports will be streaming on Peacock.

 Africa

Country Coverage
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan. SuperSport
Morocco SNRT

The Americas

Country Coverage
USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands NBC Sports/Peacock
Canada CBC
Brazil Globo/SporTV
Mexico Claro Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela DirecTV

Asia

Country Coverage
Japan TV Ashai
Kazakhstan Qazsport
China & Macau Chinese Media Group (CCTV5)
Chinese Taipei ELTA
Malaysia & Brunei Astro
South Korea CJ Media
Hong Kong i-Cable
Indonesia TVRI
Singapore Starhub

Europe

Country Coverage
Albania RTV
Austria ORF
Bulgaria BNT 
Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport
Croatia HRT&Arena Sport
Cyprus CBC
Denmark TV2
Estonia ERR
Finland YLE 
France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna) FT
Germany ZDF
Greece ERT
Hungary MTVA
Israel Sports Channel 
Italy RAI Sport&Sky Italia 
Lithuania LRT 
Kosovo Arena Sport
Montenegro RTCG&Arena Sport
Netherlands (including Aruba, Netherlands Antilles, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius) NOS
North Macedonia Arena Sport
Norway NRK
Poland TVP
Romania AntenaPLAY
Russia Match TV
Serbia Arena Sport
Slovenia TVS&Arena Sport
Slovakia RTVS
Sweden SVT 
Switzerland SRF, RTS, RSI 
Spain RTVE
Turkey TRT
Ukraine PBC

Oceania

Country Coverage
Australia Nine Network

 

