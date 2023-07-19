BBC Won’t Broadcast Swimming at 2023 Worlds After Negotiations Fail (How To Watch)

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Olympic medalist turned BBC sports commentator Andy Jameson has announced via Twitter that the BBC won’t have a televised broadcast of swimming at the 2023 World Championships. According to Jameson, BBC Sport and World Aquatics were unable to come to a “financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain.”
Very sadly, @BBCSport and @WorldAquatics has not been able to reach financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain, so the BBC will not be covering it this year. Incredibly disappointing for the sport we love.
— Andy Jameson (@Andyjamesonswim) July 18, 2023
Jameson has been commentating on swimming for 34 years, since just after his retirement from competitive swimming in 1989.
While World Aquatics has not issued a statement, the United Kingdom has been removed from the “Where to Watch From–Europe” page on their website. The page says that for “all events not covered by national right holders broadcasters will be available on AllAquatics.”
While the BBC may not have televised coverage of Worlds, John Hunt, another BBC sports commentator has said that there will be live swimming coverage on the radio station BBC 5 Live Sport.
How To Watch Swimming at 2023 Worlds
We’ve already posted an article about “When 2023 Worlds Will Be On In Your Timezone.” For those in the Western hemisphere, the most important thing to remember is that while the meet begins July 23rd in Fukuoka, it will start the evening of July 22nd in your local time.
For those in the U.S., we’ve also got a more complete guide to the coverage, including the exact times that all sports will be streaming on Peacock.
Africa
|Country
|Coverage
|Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan.
|SuperSport
|Morocco
|SNRT
The Americas
|Country
|Coverage
|USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
|NBC Sports/Peacock
|Canada
|CBC
|Brazil
|Globo/SporTV
|Mexico
|Claro Sports
|Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
|DirecTV
Asia
|Country
|Coverage
|Japan
|TV Ashai
|Kazakhstan
|Qazsport
|China & Macau
|Chinese Media Group (CCTV5)
|Chinese Taipei
|ELTA
|Malaysia & Brunei
|Astro
|South Korea
|CJ Media
|Hong Kong
|i-Cable
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|Singapore
|Starhub
Europe
|Country
|Coverage
|Albania
|RTV
|Austria
|ORF
|Bulgaria
|BNT
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Arena Sport
|Croatia
|HRT&Arena Sport
|Cyprus
|CBC
|Denmark
|TV2
|Estonia
|ERR
|Finland
|YLE
|France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna)
|FT
|Germany
|ZDF
|Greece
|ERT
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Israel
|Sports Channel
|Italy
|RAI Sport&Sky Italia
|Lithuania
|LRT
|Kosovo
|Arena Sport
|Montenegro
|RTCG&Arena Sport
|Netherlands (including Aruba, Netherlands Antilles, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius)
|NOS
|North Macedonia
|Arena Sport
|Norway
|NRK
|Poland
|TVP
|Romania
|AntenaPLAY
|Russia
|Match TV
|Serbia
|Arena Sport
|Slovenia
|TVS&Arena Sport
|Slovakia
|RTVS
|Sweden
|SVT
|Switzerland
|SRF, RTS, RSI
|Spain
|RTVE
|Turkey
|TRT
|Ukraine
|PBC
Oceania
|Country
|Coverage
|Australia
|Nine Network
Smh I ain’t paying to watch this meet
We will, however, be able to watch every paint-drying second of the indoor bowls world championships. Well done, BBC – As ever, your fingers are on the pulse of the nation.
Joined Peacock to watch but will they show prelims? They didn’t show any of the 5k races?!?!
I did not login to check, but AllAquatics was free when it came to watching some other swim meets, think it was European Champs. Not sure if it is free streaming for Worlds or not.
Worlds probably wasn’t available to them. AllAquatics sounds like the cousin of AllAthletics.TV, which is easily the best track and field coverage on the planet right now. They offer all the European championship meets like U20 and U23 wire to wire including live feeds, full session replays, event specific replays, medal ceremony replays, and so forth. I find myself bemoaning that all of that is available yet nowadays with swimming I’m not even sure if world prelims will be shown.
We may not have the 2026 Commonwealth Games but at least we have a local broadcaster for Worlds 🤣