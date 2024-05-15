WATCH: McIntosh Swims World-Leading 400 Free To Qualify For 2nd Olympics (Day 1 Race Videos)

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

All sessions of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials are streaming live on CBC and their Youtube page. But, if you missed the action we’re here to help and get you all caught up on the action from the first night of Trials at Toronto’s Pan Am Sports Centre.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE– FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07– Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Canadian Record: 3:43.46 – Ryan Cochrane (2014)

2021 Champion: Peter Brothers – 3:49.35

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 3:46.78/3:47.91

Top 10:

Alex Axon (MAC) — 3:50.10 Eric Brown (PCSC) — 3:52.27 Jeremy Bagshaw (ISC) — 3:52.87 Ethan Ekk (UN-CAN) — 3:53.85 Timothe Barbeau (NN) — 3:55.32 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) — 3:56.00 Nathan Versluys (UCSC) — 3:56.74 Zachary Parise (PCSC) — 3:56.91 Sebastian Paulins (BRANT) — 3:57.06 Edouard Duffy (CAMO) — 4:01.51

Eric Brown, the top qualifier out of prelims, took over this race early. He flipped first at the 100-meter mark in 55.87. The PCSC swimmer set the pace through the majority of the race; he turned in the lead at the halfway mark (1:55.13) and still held the lead with 100 meters to go.

But Alex Axon was gaining on him. Axon–who races collegiately at Ohio State–moved into second at the 200 mark (1:55.20), and inched closer to Brown over the third 100. Axon turned on the jets with 100 meters to go, taking over the lead from Brown at the 350. He pressed his advantage on the closing 50 meters, putting in a final 50 over a second faster than the rest of the field.

Axon earned the win in 3:50.10, slightly off the 3:49.33 personal best he swam in April at the Canadian Open and outside of both the Olympic Qualification and Consideration times. Brown held on for second in 3:52.27, with Jeremy Bagshaw touching third in 3:52.87.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE– FINAL

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) Canadian Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Alyson Ackman – 4:10.92

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:07.90/4:09.14

Top 10:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 3:59.06 *Olympic Qualifying* Julie Brousseau (NKB) — 4:08.12 *Olympic Consideration* Julia Strojnowska (LOSC) — 4:11.08 Ella Cosgrove (DSC) — 4:12.16 Megan Willar (PCSC) — 4:14.36 Kathryn Hazle (UN-CAN) — 4:14.68 Mabel Zavaros (MAC) — 4:15.97 Laila Oravsky (BTSC) — 4:17.90 Maxine Clark (UCSC) — 4:18.67 Tori Meklensek (DSC/SFU) — 4:23.49

To no one’s surprise, the women’s 400 freestyle was all about Summer McIntosh.

Early on in the race, McIntosh was almost dead-on her own personal best (3:56.08) pace that she swam at last year’s World Championship Trials. At the time, that swim was a World Record. On Monday, she split 1:56.0 in the first 200 meters, whereas she split 1:55.9 when she set that World Record last year.

She fell off the pace on the back-half, going 2:57.35 to the feet. McIntosh eventually earned the win in 3:59.06, which means that not only does she almost certainly qualify for her second Olympic Games, but she takes over the fastest time in the world this year. Titmus–the current World Record holder–previously held that mark with the 3:59.13 she swam about a month ago at the 2024 Australian Open.

Behind McIntosh, Julie Brousseau also broke free from the field. Brousseau shattered her personal best time for second place. The Florida commit had never been under 4:11 until this session, where she dropped 3.20 seconds and hit the wall in 4:08.12. She was well under the Olympic Consideration time but just missed the Olympic Qualifying Time.

Julia Strojnowska claimed third in a personal best of 4:11.08 and Ella Cosgrove rounded out the top four with a personal best of her own (4:12.16). For both swimmers, that marks their first sub-4:13 outings.

WOMEN’S PARA 50 BUTTERFLY– FINAL

Canadian Para Record S5/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 54.24 — Jordan Tucker (2022)/51.52/57.92

Canadian Para Record S7 /Paralympic MSQ/MET: 32.99 — Danielle Dorris (2021) /38.23/40.45

Top 10:

Danielle Dorris (CNBO) — 32.99 *TIE World Record/Canadian Para S7 Record* Tess Routliffe (UL) — 36.26 *MSQ* Hannah Ouellette (LASER) — 58.57 Jessican Tinney (AJAX) — 1:01.07

Danielle Dorris likely punched her ticket to the 2024 Paralympic Games in superlative fashion, tying her world and Canadian S7 Para Records. Dorris stopped the clock in 32.99, which ties her record from the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Swimming in the S7 category, Tess Routliffe was also under the MSQ, the minimum qualifying standard, with a 36.26.

MEN’S PARA 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Canadian Para Record S5/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 42.21 — Tyson Jacob (2023)/36.61/38.77

Canadian Para Record S7/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 32.65 — Jean-Michel Lavalliere (2013)/32.50/34.08

Top 10:

Charle Giammichele (GHAC) — 33.88 (684 Para Points) *MET* Sebastian Massabie (PSW) — 39.68 (597 Para Points)

Swimming in the S7 classification, Charle Giammichele earned the Minimum Entry Time (MET) in the men’s para 50 butterfly, clocking 33.88. That earned Giammichele 684 Para Points.

Sebastian Massabie typically swims in the S4 classification, but the 50 butterfly is not a Paralympic event for that classification. He’s also eligible to race in S5, which is what he did today. In prelims, he swam an S4 world record time of 38.68, which you can watch here, courtesy of CBC Sports. He was a bit slower in the championship final, touching in 39.68.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BUTTERFLY– FINAL

Canadian Para Record S9/Paralympic MSQ/MET: 1:11.04 — Stephanie Dixon (2008)/1:12.53/1:14.85

Canadian Para Record S10/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.86 — Jaime Cosgriffe (2024)/1:13.42/1:19.75

Canadian Para Record S13/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.49 — Valerie Grand’Maison (2008)/1:12.61/1:17.25

Canadian Para Record S14/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:09.17 — Angela Marina (2023)/1:10.45/1:11.70

Top 10:

Jaime Cosgriffe (OAK) — 1:06.75 (1005 Para Points) *Canadian Para S10 Record and MSQ* Mary Jibb (MUSAC) — 1:12.54 (842 Para Points) *S12 MET* Angela Marina (BRANT) — 1:10.08 (799 Para Points) *S14 MSQ* Maxine Lavitt (UMAN) — 1:12.51 (707 Para Points) *S13 MSQ* Emma Van Dyk (BROCK) — 1:14.27 (683 Para Points)

Jaime Cosgriffe, a relative newcomer to the Paralympic scene, reset her Canadian Para S10 record here in the women’s para 100 butterfly final. Cosgriffe, who said after the race that she was happy with the swim but it was not her goal time, swam a 1:06.75, bettering the 1:06.86 she logged earlier this year.

She was one of three swimmers who hit their respective MSQs: Angela Marina and Maxine Lavitt also got under the time standard in their respective classifications. Marina swam a 1:10.08, which is less than a second off the Canadian S14 Para Record that she swam last season.

MEN’S PARA 100 BUTTERFLY– FINAL

Canadian Para Record S8/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 1:06.39 — Phillipe Vachon (2017) /1:05.27/1:07.01

/1:05.27/1:07.01 Canadian Para Record S10/Paralympics MSQ/MET: 57.77 — Nathan Stein (2014)/59.48/1:01.71

Top 10:

Reid Maxwell (EKSC) — 1:06.34 *Canadian Para S8 Record and MET* Fernando Lu (LOSC) — 59.35 *S10 MSQ* Alexander Elliot (CNQ) — 59.45 *S10 MSQ* Philippe Vachon (MEGO) — 1:08.29

Make that two Candian Para records in as many events. Following up Cosgriffe’s performance in the women’s para 100 butterfly, Reid Maxwell set a new national standard of his own. The 16-year-old Maxwell broke Phillipe Vachon‘s national S8 Para Record–which had stood since 2017–by five-hundredths.

Maxwell has been breaking Canadian para records left and right this season, primarily in freestyle and backstroke events. Here in the 100 fly, he was out in 30.79 then came home in 35.55 to just get under Vachon’s mark and earn an MET cut.

In the S10 classification, Fernando Lu led the way as both he and Alexander Elliot earned MSQ cuts. Lu’s time is a personal best and is his first time breaking 1:00 in this event. His previous lifetime best was 1:00.08, which he swam in March 2024.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY– FINAL

Courtesy: CBC Sports

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2016)

Canadian Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil – 56.19

– 56.19 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 57.92/58.21

Top 10:

Maggie MacNeil (LAC) — 56.61 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 57.32 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Rebecca Smith (CASC) — 57.89 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Danielle Hanus (PARID) — 58.87 Katerine Savard (CNQ) — 58.93 Leilani Fack (LOSC) — 59.44 Kamryn Cannings (UCSC)/Ashlyn Massey (PCSC) — 1:00.05 (tie) Genevieve Sasseville (WS) — 1:00.58 Katie Forrester (MAC) — 1:00.60

Maggie MacNeil will get the chance to defend her Tokyo Olympic title. The official announcement for Canada’s Olympic team won’t be made until the end of the meet, but MacNeil has all but booked her ticket to Paris with her win in the 100 butterfly tonight.

MacNeil dropped three-hundredths from her prelims time for a new season best of 56.61, which moves her into a tie with Claire Curzan for 8th in the world this season. It was Rebecca Smith who touched first at the 50-meter mark (26.74), though MacNeil was still out faster than she was this morning, 26.77 compared to 26.91. As is her style, she had a massive underwater that powered her to the lead–and eventually the win.

Mary-Sophie Harvey split 27.24 on her first 50 meters. Behind MacNeil, she put in a huge 30.07 on the back half meters to pull herself into second place and likely book her place on the Olympic team. Harvey has been putting up best times consistently throughout this season and this is another one for her; she swam 57.32, getting under the OQT and her previous best of 58.05. She swam that time at the inaugural Canadian Open in April, which makes this a .73 second drop in about a month for Harvey.

Smith was also under the OQT in 57.89 but finished third, which makes her ineligible to be nominated to the Olympic team in this event. She had a tough year in 2023, missing the World Champtionship team and withdrawing from Pan Pacs. So despite missing the Olympic team in the 100 fly, swimming 57.89–her best time since 2019 Worlds–is a good sign for her races later in the meet.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE– FINAL

Courtesy: CBC Sports

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens (2012)

2021 Champion: Gabe Mastromatteo – 1:00.75

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 59.49/59.79

Top 10:

We expected the men’s 100 breaststroke championship final to be a tight race and it lived up to the billing.

Finlay Knox earned the win by .33 seconds. Knox opened the race in 28.25, then split 32.41 on the back-half, turning on the jets at the right time to get ahead of the field for the win in 1:00.66. The swim is a personal best time for Knox, undercutting the 1:00.91 he swam at the Canadian Open. Though he was off the Olympic Qualifying Time, he’s put himself in position to be named to Canada’s 4×100 medley relay team (again, that announcement will come later).

He out-touched Apollo Hess, the Canadian record holder in the SCM 50 breaststroke, for the win, who earned 2nd in a personal best of his own. Hess broke 1:01 for the first time, stopping the clock at 1:00.99 and bettering the 1:01.72 he swam at the 2023 Canadian Trials.

Meanwhile, Brayden Taivassalo tied his personal best (1:01.10), finishing .11 seconds behind Hess for third and getting the better of Tokyo Olympian Gabe Mastromatteo by three-tenths.

GPP’s Oliver Dawson held onto his fifth-place in the standings, but dropped another lifetime best. Dawson climbed up to second in the Canadian boys’ 15-16 age group with his 1:01.52 in prelims. He improves that second-fastest all-time mark with a 1:01.47 in the finals, shaving another .05 seconds off his best.