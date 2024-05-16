WATCH: Jankovics & Tierney Qualify For Their First Olympics (Day 2 CAN Trials Race Videos)

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

It’s been an action packed start to the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralymic Trials. But if you’ve been unable to tune in, do not fear — we’re compiling all the championship final race videos from the meet. Below are all the races from the second night of the finals.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian Johns (2008)

2021 Champion: Collyn Gagne – 4:18.65

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:12.50/4:13.76

Top 10:

Tristan Jankovics (RCAQ) — 4:11.74 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Lorne Wigginton (HP-CON) — 4:13.60 *Olympic Consideration Time* Collyn Gagne (LOSC) — 4:16.90 Eric Brown (PCSC) — 4:18.29 Benjamin Cote (KSC) — 4:20.67 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) — 4:21.00 Carter Scheffel (BRANT) — 4:25.78 Jacob Gallant (FAST) — 4:27.30 Sebastian Barboza (CAMO) — 4:31.73 Eduard-Daniel Rusu (CAMO) — 4:32.13

What a swim for Tristan Jankovics, who qualified to be the first Canadian man to swim the men’s 400 IM at the Olympics since 2012. After swimming the top qualifying time out of the prelims in a personal best 4:15.68, Jankovics oblierated that time, posting an Olympic Qualifying Time of 4:11.74. This will be Jankovics first Olympic Games.

Jankovics made his move on the backstroke leg of the race. After letting Lorne Wigginton and Benjamin Cote take the top two spots on the opening fly leg, Jankovics took the lead at the halfway mark, flipping in 2:01.88 to Wigginton’s 2:03.17.

Jankovics did not surrender the lead again, maintaining a lead of over two seconds on Wigginton with just the freestyle remaining and held on for the win.

Jankovics came into the meet with a personal best of 4:17.40, which means that he has dropped 5.66 seconds over the course of the day.

Wigginton finished second in 4:13.60, outside of the Olympic Qualifying Time. That’s a huge blow to his hopes to make the Olympic team; this is his best event and his personal best is just .31 off the OQT standard.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

Canadian Record: 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Summer McIntosh – 1:56.19

– 1:56.19 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.26/1:57.85

Top 10:

Though Summer McIntosh may end up bowing out of the individual 200 freestyle at the Olympic Games, she still put up a world-contending time here. McIntosh just missed her own Canadian record by four-hundredths with a 1:53.69 that ranks her second in the world this season. It’s the second sub-1:54 this season and sits only behind world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan.

The 17-year-old led the entire way, opening in 26.37. She flipped at the 100 in 55.43–a 28.70 split–then followed that with 29.38/28.88 on the back half of her race.

Behind McIntosh, there was the expected tight race for the relay spots. Penny Oleksiak was second at the 100-meter mark in 56.70, but couldn’t hang with the rest of the field on the second 100. She finished outside of relay consideration in 9th. After flipping in 5th at the halfway point, Mary-Sophie Harvey made her move on the third 50; she split 29.13 to move up into second place with 50 meters to go.

Harvey came home in 28.62, meaning that she split 57.69/57.75 over her race, essentially even-splitting her race after she negative split her morning swim. She touched second in 1:55.44–another personal best and Quebec Provincial record this season–earning another individual event for Paris.

After just missing the OQT in the 400 freestlye on Day 1, Julie Brousseau finished third, securing a nomination for the 4×200 freestyle relay. Like yesterday, Brousseau swam another personal best but just missing the OQT. Emma O’Croinin joins her in earning a nomination to her first Olympic team, rounding out what will likely be Canada’s 4×200 freestyle relay with a personal best 1:57.86.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

Canadian Record: 53.35 – Markus Thormeyer (2019)

2021 Champion: Markus Thormeyer – 53.40

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.74/54.01

Top 10:

Blake Tierney (GOLD) — 53.48 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Javier Acevedo (AJAX) — 53.55 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Aiden Norman (UCSC) — 53.99 *Olympic Consideration Time* Raben Dommann (HP-CVN) — 54.06 Cole Pratt (CASC) — 55.17 Benjamin Winterborn (KBM) — 55.78 Matthew Driscoll (UN-CAN) — 55.80 Parker Deshayes (CASC) — 55.95 Andrew Herman (TSC) — 57.03

DSQ: Paul Dardis

At the touch in the men’s 100 backstroke, Blake Tierney earned the win–qualifying to be nominated for his first Olympic Games. Tierney, who finished 18th in this event at the 2024 World Championships, led the entire race. He flipped in 25.89 then came home in 27.59.

He held off a move from veteran Javier Acevedo, winning in a personal best 53.48. That undercuts his personal best 53.65–which he swam leading off Canada’s medley relay in Doha–and puts him within sight of Markus Thormeyer‘s Canadian record.

After turning second in 26.14, Acevedo held on and qualified to be nominated to his third Olympics. He stopped the clock at 53.55, dropping nine-hundredths for his first personal best in this event since 2017.

Aiden Norman continued to drop time. After swimming a 54.16 personal best in prelims, the University of Florida commit went sub-54 for the first time, squeaking under that barrier with a 53.99 for third place.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Canadian Record: 1:05.74 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

2021 Champion: Kelsey Wog – 1:06.77

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:06.79/1:07.12

Top 10:

After nearly quitting the sport in 2022, Sophie Angus has likely earned her spot on Canada’s Olympic team after winning a close race in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Though she missed the Olympic Qualifying Time (1:06.79), Canada needs a breaststroker for their medley relay, so Angus will likely make the team as a Priority 2 swimmer in the official team announcement at the end of the meet. Angus was also under the OQT at the 2024 World Championships (1:06.66).

Angus was tied with Kelsey Wog for third at the 50 (31.57) behind Sydney Pickrem (31.46) and Shona Branton (31.50). The four women–with teenager Alexanne Lepage just behind–pushed each other all the way to the final touch. Angus split 35.39 to get the win in 1:06.96.

Wog finished in 1:07.00, just four-hundredths behind Angus. It’s a season-best for Wog though she seemed disappointed to miss the OQT.

After turning first, Pickrem took third in 1:07.27. Branton fell back to fourth in 1:07.54, just holding off Lepage’s 1:07.59.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Canadian Para Records/Paralympic MSQ/MET Standards: SB5: 2:01.19 – Valerie Drapeau (2017)/2:01.79/2:11.48 SB6: 1:42.80 – Camille Berube (2021)/1:42.59/1:50.45 SB7: 1:31.31 – Tess Routliffe (2024) /1:43.34/1:47.16 SB8: 1:19.44 – Katarina Roxon (2016)/1:28.79/1:31.61 SB9: 1:16.93 – Jessica Sloan (2000)/1:22.51/1:25.25 SB13: 1:17.12 – Kirby Cote (2002)/1:23.39/1:27.57 SB14: 1:24.04 – Justine Morrier (2018)/1:23.30/1:25.29



Top 10:

Tess Routliffe (UL) — 1:30.47 (1030 Para Points) *New Canadian SB7 Para Record and Paralympic MSQ* Katarina Roxon (AASC) — 1:25.71 (877 Para Points) *SB8 MSQ* Abi Tripp (CNQ) — 1:40.42 (790 Para Points) *SB7 MSQ* Maxine Lavitt (UMAN) — 1:25.79 (681 Para Points) *SB13 MET* Emma Van Dyk (BROCK) — 1:31.10 (567 Para Points) Ruby Stevens (RCAQ) — 2:09.80 (546 Para Points) *SB5 MET* Ella Tucker (MTA) — 2:11.30 (531 Para Points) *SB5 MET*

After missing her record in prelims, Tess Routliffe took down the mark tonight. Routliffe broke her own SB7 Canadian Para record by .84 seconds. She swam 1:30.47, putting herself in a strong position to be named to the Paralympic team at the conclusion of the meet. Routliffe split 42.39 on the opening 50, then came back in 48.08.

Katarina Roxon and Abi Tripp also hit the MSQ cuts in their respective classifications. Swimming in SB8, Roxon earned 877 Para Points with her 1:25.71 time while Abi Tripp earned 790 thanks to her 1:40.42.

MEN’S PARA 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Canadian Para Records/Paralympic MSQ/MET Standards: SB8: 1:23.12 – Joseph Barker (2010)/1:14.84/1:18.71 SB9: 1:08.56 – James Leroux (2019)/1:12.19/1:14.06 SB14: 1:04.41 – Nicholas Bennett (2023) /1:08.69/1:10.03



Top 10:

Nicholas Bennett (RDCSC) — 1:03.71 (1049 Para Points) *New Canadian Para SB14 Record and Paralympic MSQ* James Leroux (UL) — 1:12.43 (803 Para Points) *SB9 MET* Fernando Lu (LOSC) — 1:12.87 (790 Para Points) *SB9 MET* Charle Giammichele (GHAC) — 1:23.49 (770 Para Points)

That’s two Canadian Para records in two events. Nicholas Bennett was even closer to his SB14 record in prelims than Routliffe was to her’s. In prelims, Bennett clocked 1:41.43, missing his mark by two-hundredths. He was well under his standard tonight, shattering the mark with a 1:03.71.

Bennett was out faster than he was in the morning–29.61 at the turn in finals compared to 30.03 in the heats. He was three-tenths faster on his second 50 as well, splitting 34.10 to get his hands on the wall and break 1:04 for the first time. The time puts Bennett in a good position to be named to his second Paralympic team.