Hasty Awards Team of the Month: Boise YMCA Swim Team

The Boise YMCA Swim Team made the most out of the new Idaho Central Aquatic Center facility at last weekend’s 2023 Speedo Senior Sectionals in Boise, Idaho.

Duke commit (2023) Milo Shue posted a huge time drop in the 50-meter freestyle to top the podium against a pair of high-profile prospects from Swim Neptune, which dominated the boys’ side en route to 12 gold medals and a new U.S. boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) record in the 400 medley relay. Shue tied Cal commit (2024) August Vetsch for first place with a personal-best 23.30, just .03 seconds ahead of Texas-turned-USC commit Ian Pickles.

Shue’s previous best heading into the meet was a 23.92 from last July, which had already snuck him under the Junior Nationals cut in the event. He has almost another year to target the Olympic Trials cut of 22.79.

Shue also emerged as the new owner of the Boise YMCA team record in the event, taking down Thomas Roark‘s 23.54 from 2017 by nearly a quarter of a second. Roark went on to swim at LSU.

Shue also clocked lifetime bests in the 50 back (30.91), 100 back (1:05.22), 50 fly (27.23), and 100 fly (58.67). He also went 53.19 in the 100 free, just off his personal-best 52.85 from last July as well as the team record of 51.27 set by Roark in 2017.

It wasn’t just Shue who was throwing down big swims for the Boise YMCA. The squad placed 7th overall — the boys 5th, the girls 9th — highlighted by four podium finishes. In addition to Shue’s victory, rising Colorado Mesa junior Jacob Troescher brought home a silver medal in the 1500 free (16:38.65) and a bronze in the 800 free (8:41.36). Troescher added best times in the 200 free (2:01.13), 400 free (4:12.46), and 400 IM (4:47.96).

Milo Shue and Troescher teamed up for a third-place showing in the 200 free relay along with Texas commit (2024) Tyler Quarterman and Jasper Shue. Milo led off with a 23.56 split before the rest of the quartet posted 24-low times for a total of 1:36.33.

Quarterman tallied lifetime bests in the 50 back (27.46) and 100 back (57.98) coming off a red-hot junior campaign in the short-course pool. Quarterman and the Shue brothers also compete together at Boise High School, where they toppled several Idaho High School State Activities Association (IHSAA) 5A records en route to the team title last November.

Shue blazed 5A records in the 50 free (20.96) and 100 free (46.41) while also combining with Quarterman for relay records in the 200 medley relay (1:34.03) and 400 free relay (3:09.00). Quarterman also triumphed in the 200 free (1:43.26) and 100 back (50.03) in times that would have made consolation final at Big 12s last year (though the events fall on the same day). At April’s YMCA National Short Course Championships, Quarterman kept his momentum going with personal bests in 100 free (46.89), 50 back (23.20), 200 back (1:45.76), and 400 IM (3:55.90).

Boise YMCA is led by head coach Todd Marsh, who has overseen the organization since 2012. An ASCA Level 5 Coach (the highest level granted), Marsh has won Coach of the Meet honors at the YMCA National Championships in 2017 and 2018 for leading Boise YMCA to runner-up finishes in the combined standings. He coaches with his wife, Vicki Marsh, a former Western Illinois swimmer who leads the Downtown YMCA site. The Boise YMCA staff also includes Linda Conger, Krista Brower-Wood, Lori Smith, Jadyn Jones, Becki Walters, and Brigitta Gruenberg.

Boise YMCA still practices at its usual locations — West, Downtown, South, and Caldwell — but the new Idaho Central Aquatic Center is nonetheless an asset to the club and others in the area as a competition venue. Three USA Swimming clubs — Sawtooth Aquatic Club, Boise Swim Club, and Streamliner Aquatics – currently use the facility as their primary training grounds.

Opened to the public recently in late June, the facility featuring an eight-lane, 50-meter competition pool and six-lane, 25-yard pool is reportedly the first of its kind in Idaho. It will offer swimming lessons, community lap swimming, water polo, lifeguard training, and more. The project was more than three years in the making thanks to a partnership between the Greater Boise Auditorium District, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation. The main mission is water safety as Idaho has one of the highest drowning rates in the country.

Last weekend’s Sectionals was the first major meet held at the Idaho Central Aquatic Center. The facility is slated to host the Western Zone Age Group Championships next month from August 2-5. According to Visit Boise, the two competitions are expected to bring a combined $1.7 million economic boost to the area.

