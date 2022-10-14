“Best of the Rest” Sprinter August Vetsch (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

August Vetsch from Queen Creek, Arizona, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I chose the University of California, Berkeley because of the great team and coaches. I felt right at home with it and can’t wait to swim there starting in the fall of 2024!”

Cal is off to a very fast start with its men’s class of 2028, having already nabbed five of the 40 public commits we’ve written up so far. In addition to Vetsch, the Golden Bears have received verbal commitments from #5 Lucca Battaglini, #7 Carter Lancaster, “Honorable Mention” Thackston McMullan, and Matthew Elliott.

Vetsch is a junior at Casteel High School. He does his club swimming with Swim Neptune and is a sprint free/fly specialist. We named him a “Best of the Rest” recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys in the class of 2024.

In high school swimming last season, the then-sophomore won the 100 fly at the Arizona AIA Division 2 State Championships with a PB of 49.36. He was runner-up in the 200 free, posting a PB of 1:42.32. Since then, he has taken another .8 off his fly and 2.2 off his 200 free. He achieved these times, as well as lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Spring Sectionals–Arizona, while still 15 years old.

Similarly, this summer, he wrapped up long course season at Mt. Hood Sectionals with PBs in the 100 free (52.50), 200 free (1:58.10), 100 fly (55.08), 200 fly (2:09.55), and 200 IM (2:14.38).

Vetsch’s sweet spot is the 100 fly and 100/50 free. His Cal training group is already formed: McMullan is a rangy freestyler whose short end includes 20.4/45.1/1:36.5. He also has fly times of 48.3/1:49.8. Battaglini goes 19.9/43.8/1:36.4 in the free and 47.35 in the fly. Elliott is a 19.8/44.3/1:40.5 freestyler and a 48.0 flyer. Lancaster is more of an IMer.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.00

100 free – 44.85

200 free – 1:40.16

100 fly – 48.53

200 fly – 1:49.64

200 IM – 1:52.20

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.