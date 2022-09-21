1:46/3:51 IM’er Carter Lancaster, #7 in Class of 2024, Sends Verbal to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bolles School Sharks 16-year-old Carter Lancaster has handed his verbal commitment to Cal’s recruiting class of 2024. The versatile junior who primarily excels in the IMs is one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Lancaster finished 2nd in both the 100 back (49.10) and 200 IM (1:46.91) at the 2021 FHSAA Florida 1A State Championships last November as just a sophomore. Moreover, his 200 IM makes him the 5th-fastest American 15-year-old in the event all-time.

I am honored to announce that I will be committing to the University of California Berkeley to continue my academic and swimming career. I would like to thank God, my family, all of my coaches and teammates for helping me on this journey. I would also like to thank the Cal coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Bears 🐻

Lancaster is coming off a great summer of LCM racing, where he swam lifetime bests in almost all of his top events. He also swam a lifetime best of 56.87 in the 100 back at the International Team Trials in April, when he was still 15. That time made him the #20 15-year-old American all-time in the LCM 100 back.

Last December, Lancaster who was 15 at the time, competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, taking 12th in the 200 IM, winning the ‘C’ final of the 400 IM, and helping Bolles’ boys 400 free relay to victory. Lancaster was fantastic on the 400 free relay, anchoring in 44.08, which is considerably faster than his flat-start personal best of 45.68. He was very good on the 200 free relay as well, anchoring that relay in 20.13, which is also well under his flat-start best.

Here are Lancaster’s SCY personal bests in his top events:

100 Free – 45.68

100 Back – 48.88

200 Back – 1:46.52

100 Breast – 55.89

100 Fly – 49.15

200 IM – 1:46.91

400 IM – 3:51.08

Here are Lancaster’s LCM personal bests:

100 Back – 56.87

200 Back – 2:03.19

100 Breast – 1:05.17

100 Fly – 55.33

200 IM – 2:03.98

Lancaster is Cal’s first commitment for the 2024 freshmen class. It looks like a great fit for both Lancaster and Cal, as the Golden Bears have been highly successful with IM’ers and backstrokers under head coach Dave Durden.

Cal is coming off a great 2021-22 season in which they won the men’s Pac-12 title and the NCAA title, beating out the Texas Longhorns in yet another exciting battle. The Golden Bears are entering the 2022-23 season with a lot of momentum, and perhaps as the favorites to win the NCAA crown again.

