Cal Bears Receive Verbal from Sprinter Lucca Battaglini, #5 in Class of 2024

Lucca Battaglini, #5 on our list of high school boys in the Class of 2024, announced that he that he plans to head to the West Coast for college, verbally committing to the Cal Golden Bears.

As I am wrapping up swimming on the east coast, I am excited to head over to the west coast in 2024 to continue my swimming and academic career at The University of California, Berkeley! It was an amazing process to get to this point where I had the privilege of meeting many incredible people. I’m grateful for my Dad who has been my coach for most of my swimming career, my whole family, along with everyone who has supported me all these years. I cannot thank coach Dave Durden, coach Matt Bowe, and coach David Marsh enough for giving me this opportunity to be a part of excellence. Go Bears 🐻

Battaglini hails from Durham, NC, where he swims with East Carolina Aquatics for club and Durham Academy of the Arts for school. His dad, Claudio, is his head coach at the club’s Chapel Hill site. Luca is primarily a sprinter who has top-notch times across free, fly, and backstroke.

Top Times, Yards