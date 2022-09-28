Cal Bears Receive Verbal from Sprinter Lucca Battaglini, #5 in Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Lucca Battaglini, #5 on our list of high school boys in the Class of 2024, announced that he that he plans to head to the West Coast for college, verbally committing to the Cal Golden Bears.
As I am wrapping up swimming on the east coast, I am excited to head over to the west coast in 2024 to continue my swimming and academic career at The University of California, Berkeley! It was an amazing process to get to this point where I had the privilege of meeting many incredible people. I’m grateful for my Dad who has been my coach for most of my swimming career, my whole family, along with everyone who has supported me all these years. I cannot thank coach Dave Durden, coach Matt Bowe, and coach David Marsh enough for giving me this opportunity to be a part of excellence. Go Bears 🐻
Top Times, Yards
- 50 free: 19.96
- 100 free: 43.80
- 200 free: 1:36.48
- 100 fly: 47.35
- 100 back: 48.62
Battaghlini doesn’t currently lead his class in any events, but he’s about as close as you can get in the 50 free, where he sits just 0.01s behind top recruit Daniel Diehl. He’s also only 0.24s behind Kentucky commit Chase Swearingen for the top time in the 100 fly.
As we said in our rankings, Battaglini seems destined to be a classic 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free in the mold of former Golden Bears like Nathan Adrian, Seth Stubblefield, Justin Lynch, and Ryan Hoffer. With another two years until he heads to Berkeley, that 200 free time could improve enough where he could also be an option for the 800 free relay (more like a Tom Shields).
As a sprinter, Battaglini nicely complements the other top ten recruit commitment Cal has gotten in this class, #7 Carter Lancaster. While Lancaster has some solid 100 times, he’s primarily an IMer and a 200 backstroker.
Most of the crew that helped Cal win the NCAA title last season will be gone by the time Battaglini arrives, but sprint freestylers Jack Alexy and Robin Hanson should be still be around, as will class of 2023 recruits like Roman Jones, Samuel Quarles, and Aaron Shackell, among others.
