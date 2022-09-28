Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Swimming Decathlon, NCAA Stars, & WADA’s Policy on Marijuana

Comments: 2

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss what a decathlon for swimming would look like, NCAA stars Maggie MacNeil, Leon Marchand, and Josh Liendo, and WADA’s policy on Marijuana. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:00 What does Leon Marchand‘s 46.6 100 IM tell us about things to come?
  • 3:48 Maggie MacNeil breaks 2 LSU records in her first dual meet – Can she defend her 100 fly title this year at NCAAs? 10:25 Is a Swimming Decathlon (4x50s, 5x200s, 1000 Free) a viable event for spectators?
  • 17:25 Should WADA take more action on their rules in regards to Marijuana?
  • 27:30 Who are you most excited to see in the FINA World Cup?

SINK or SWIM

  • 33:06 Sarah Sjostrom will swim at the LA 2028 Olympics?
  • 35:29 With Yuri Kisil, can the Canadian men win a medal in the 4×100 Free Relay?
  • 40:20 Michael Phelps thinks Marchand can break the 400 IM, Popovici can break the 200 Fr WRs – Which one goes down first?
  • 42:56 Should the 25K Open Water be at the FINA World Championships?
  • 47:38 Which swim was a bigger deal – Liendo’s dual meet 19.6 or Jordan Crooks’ Practice 19.1?

2
maximum mchuge
19 minutes ago

Age restricted? Coleman, what did you say?

0
0
