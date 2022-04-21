SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 US World Champ Trials – Women’s Preview

It is finally time! The US World Champ Trials start on April 26, and in preparation, we narrowed down our Top 5 most-anticipated events on the women’s side to bicker over for your viewing and listening pleasure. See list of events below:
- 0:00 Women’s Preview Introduction
- 0:25 200 Breast
- 3:47 100 Free
- 8:33 100 Fly
- 12:57 200 IM
- 14:04 100 Back
- 17:10 SINK or SWIM – Veterans Making the Team
Does anyone know where FINA sells tickets for the world champs? I’d love to go but cant find it anywhere.. Help would be very much appreciated
I’ve had my suspicions on previous breakdowns but Loretta was definitely drunk on this episode!