SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 US World Champ Trials – Women’s Preview

It is finally time! The US World Champ Trials start on April 26, and in preparation, we narrowed down our Top 5 most-anticipated events on the women’s side to bicker over for your viewing and listening pleasure. See list of events below:

0:00 Women’s Preview Introduction

0:25 200 Breast

3:47 100 Free

8:33 100 Fly

12:57 200 IM

14:04 100 Back

17:10 SINK or SWIM – Veterans Making the Team

