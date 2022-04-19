2022 U.S. Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

  • April 26-30, 2022
  • Greensboro, NC
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center
  • LCM (50m)
As we descend upon the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials, you can keep up with all of SwimSwam’s previews and picks with our official preview index below.

We’ve included the swimmer picks for spots that are projected to earn World Championship qualification, that is, top two in each individual Olympic event, top six in the 100 and 200 free events (for relay purposes), and only the top spot in the stroke 50s.

We’ll also add a link to the SwimSwam pick ’em contest closer to the competition, after the psych sheets are released.

The 2022 International Team Trials kick off on Tuesday, April 26 and run through Saturday, April 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Women’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 free
100 free
200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free
50 back
100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly Hali Flickinger Regan Smith
200 IM Alex Walsh Kate Douglass
400 IM

Men’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 free
100 free Caeleb Dressel Brooks Curry Ryan Held Drew Kibler Zach Apple Jack Alexy
200 free
400 free Kieran Smith Carson Foster
800 free
1500 free
50 back Justin Ress
100 back Ryan Murphy Shaine Casas
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast Nic Fink Will Licon
50 fly
100 fly
200 fly Luca Urlando Zach Harting
200 IM
400 IM

