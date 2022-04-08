Kate Douglass Swims 2:24.02 200 Breast, 54.58 100 Free at UVA LCM Time Trials

UVA WORLD CHAMPS TRIALS PREP MEET

April 7 to 9, 2022

University of Virginia

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Day 1 PDF Results

The University of Virginia is currently in the process of hosting a three-day, long course meters suited time trials meet for the purpose of preparing its swimmers for the upcoming U.S. International Team trials. In addition, this meet can also give us a sense of what some of the Virginia swimmers will potentially swim at trials later this month.

Among the day one highlights of this meet were the swims of UVA junior Kate Douglass. Douglass, who is coming off of a phenomenal NCAA meet that resulted in three individual short course yards American records, will have her long course skills be put to the test at trials and World Championships. Today gave us a preview of what she could potentially have in store for this summer.

Douglass clocked a 2:24.02 200 breast, going out in a 1:10.19 and closing with a strong 1:13.83 back half. The time is a four-second drop from her previous best time of 2:28.00, and was faster than the 2:26.02 she swam at a suited LCM time trial in January. Unofficially, it would also have her ranked fifth in the world this year.

Although she is the NCAA, US Open, and American record holder in the short course yards version of the event, Douglass will have to be a few seconds faster to have a shot at making the worlds team, especially when she has to compete with long course breaststroke phenoms like Annie Lazor and Lily King.

However, we have not seen Douglass compete in the 200 breast tapered since she was in high school, so it is likely that she will have more in store if she ends up swimming the event at trials.

In addition, Douglass also competed in the 100 free, where she swam a 54.58. This time is just a few tenths off her best time of 54.17 from Olympic trials last year, in which she just missed being selected for the 4×100 free relay with a seventh place finish.

Gretchen Walsh, the NCAA champion in the 100 free, came behind Douglass with a 56.00. Walsh broke out in long course in 2019 when she became a World Junior Champion in the event and clocked a personal best time of 53.74. However, at Olympic trials last year, she was off her best time and swam a 55.91, failing to make the Olympic team. Trials this year gives Walsh a chance at redemption, and after a strong freshman year in short course yards, she has the best chance of making her senior international debut in Budapest through the 100 free.

In the 200 free, Olympians Alex Walsh and Emma Weyant finished 1-2. Walsh went a 2:00.64, just over a tenth faster than her best time of 2:00.79 and faster than the 2:00.8 she swam at UVA’s January time trial. Although she has not swam this event at a taper meet since 2018, Walsh has had considerable success in the event in yards. She won the ACC title in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.28, and has split 1:41 twice on Virginia’s 800 free relays. If she can drop a few seconds in long course, she could potentially vye for a spot on USA’s 4×200 free relay.

Weyant swam a time of 2:02.47, and her best time remains at a 1:58.36 from U.S. Nationals in 2019. Weyant was also a part of UVA’s 800 free relay, which took second place at NCAAs.

Other Results: