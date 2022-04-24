2022 U.S. Trials Previews: Is Ledecky Set to Get Back Under 15:30 in the 1500?

2022 U.S. INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

April 26-30, 2022

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48, 2018

(USA) – 15:20.48, 2018 American Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48, 2018

(USA) – 15:20.48, 2018 US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48, 2018

(USA) – 15:20.48, 2018 2019 World Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 15:40.89

2020 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:37.34

(USA) – 15:37.34 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 16:29.57

The World, American, U.S. Open, and Olympic Record Holder: Katie Ledecky

Anyone who has been paying attention to swimming in the last 10 years knows Katie Ledecky is often in a field of her own in the women’s distance events. The 25-year-old hasn’t lost in a 1500 final at a major competition since at least 2012. However, Ledecky isn’t the reigning world champion in the event, but that’s not because she was defeated in 2019. At the 2019 World Championships, Ledecky came down with an illness and ended up pulling out of many of her events, including the 1500.

To give you an idea of just how dominant Ledecky is in the 1500, she’s not only the fastest swimmer in history by 18.4 seconds, she holds the 12 fastest performances in history. Here are the top 13 performances all-time in the women’s LCM 1500 free:

Ledecky has swum well since her move to Florida to train under Anthony Nesty and alongside men’s freestyle stars like Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith. Having already swum a 15:39.45 in 2022, Ledecky is far and away the favorite to win this event at U.S. Trials, as well as the World Championships. However, it will be interesting to see if Ledecky is able to better her 2022 best at this meet. If she were to go under 15:30 at this meet, it would be her first time under the mark in a little over two years.

The Sandpipers of Nevada

It’s not often that a club team would get its own section in one of our previews, but the Sandpipers of Nevada are on a whole other level with this group right now. Leading the way is 16-year-old Katie Grimes, who notably qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team last summer in the 800 free. Grimes is the only swimmer other than Katie Ledecky who is entered under 16:00 at this meet. Grimes finished 3rd at the Olympic Trials last summer, coincidentally behind fellow Sandpiper Erica Sullivan, who of course would go on to win Silver in Tokyo. Grimes’ time of 15:52.12 makes her the # performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. She sits just 0.02 seconds behind Janet Evans’ #2 in the age group (15:52.10), meaning Grimes not only stands an excellent chance of qualifying for the Worlds team in this event, she could very well move up in the age group rankings as well.

Before we continue with the other Sandpipers girls in the 1500 at this meet, we should note that Olympic Silver medalist Erica Sullivan will not be competing at these Trials. Sullivan, who currently competes collegiately for Texas but is also a Sandpiper, is dealing with a shoulder injury, though we have few details on the nature of the injury or the timeline for her return. Sullivan raced the women’s 10k at Open Water Nationals earlier in the month, where she led the race for the first 3 laps, but ultimately did not end up finishing the race, presumably due to her shoulder injury. After clocking a 15:41 in the 1500 at the Olympics last summer, a healthy Erica Sullivan would likely be our #2 pick in this event at these Trials.

Next up is another Sandpipers Olympian, Bella Sims. Sims has a personal best of 16:21.22, which she swam in March of 2021. While her best LCM event is probably the 200 free, Sims is also a serious threat in distance races, having an 8:23.55 in the 800 as well as her 16:21 1500. Additionally, Sims swam a 15:48.70 SCY 1650 free in December of 2021, just 4 months ago. Notably, Sims is entered in 7 events at this meet, and with the 1500 so late in the meet, it’s a possibility she could end up scratching, although that’s far from a guarantee. Sims is used to busy meet schedules. She swam 6 individual events and 5 relays in the span of 4 days at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West this past December.

Paige Kuwata, a Louisville-bound 17-year-old out of Sandpipers, is the #5 seed at this meet, coming in with a 16:27.73. The LCM 1500 is Kuwata’s top event, and her personal best came at last summer’s Olympic Trials, earning her a 10th-place finish in prelims. The field at this meet isn’t quite as deep as the Olympic Trials last summer, allowing Kuwata plenty of room to move up in the ranks. Additionally, Kuwata swam personal bests in 8 SCY events this past fall, including the 1650, so she has a bit of momentum coming into this meet.

The last Sandpiper entered in this event is 15-year-old Claire Weinstein, who comes in as the #18 seed with her personal best of 16:45.42. While that’s not necessarily a head-turning time in a U.S. Trials meet such as this one, Weinstein is primed for a huge race. She swam a massive personal best at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet in December, taking 2nd with a 15:52.84. Weinstein will be something of a wildcard in this event, since she’s going to be racing in the early heats. It would take an incredible race from Weinstein for her to swim a time which would put her in contention to qualify for the Worlds team, however, she’s leading among the most likely qualifiers for the Junior Pan Pacs team and Mel Zajac team.

The Best of the Rest

Sierra Schmidt, a University of Michigan alum who now trains at Scottsdale Aquatic Club, is the #3 seed, coming in with a 16:06.85, a time which she swam at a Pro Swim Series last May.

With the field being considerably thinner at this meet than the Olympic Trials last summer, it appears as if this is shaping up to be a three-woman race in terms of World Championships qualification. One of those women is Katie Ledecky, so we can just pencil her in for one of the Worlds spots. So behind Ledecky, it looks as though the race for 2nd is probably going to shake out between Katie Grimes and Sierra Schmidt. The gap between Schmidt and #4 seed Bella Sims is 15 seconds.

Another junior swimmer in the field is Sarasota Sharks’ 17-year-old Michaela Mattes, who enters as the #6 seed. Mattes has a personal best of 16:29.86, which she swam in late February.

A pair of collegiate swimmers round out the top 8 seeds. Lola Mull, coming off a great season at Northwestern, is the #7 seed, coming in with a 16:31.41. Elise Bauer, a Florida swimmer, comes in at #8 with a 16:32.55.

SwimSwam’s Top 8 Picks: