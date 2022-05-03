NCAA Programs With The Most Athletes On The 2022 US World Championships Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Following the 2022 US World Championships Trials, USA Swimming announced its 41-strong roster for the 19th World Swimming Championships. The meet will take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18th – July 25th, 2022.

As always, the roster consists almost entirely of current and past NCAA swimmers, along with a couple of future NCAA swimmers. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Georgia was the NCAA program with the most past, present, or future swimmers on the team with 7: Allison Schmitt, Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga, Chase Kalisz, Nic Fink, Gunnar Bentz, and Jay Litherland.

This year, only Flickinger, Kalisz, and Fink are back on the team, but Luca Urlando got on the squad as well, bringing the school’s total to 4 for Budapest. That ties Georgia with Virginia and Stanford for the 2nd-most swimmers on the World’s roster. Notably, both Stanford’s and Virginia’s 4 swimmers heading to Budapest are women.

Other notable drops for schools this year include Cal and Indiana. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Cal had 6 swimmers on the roster and this year only Ryan Murphy and Trenton Julian will rep that school in Budapest. Additionally, Indiana sent 4 swimmers in Lilly King, Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni, and Michael Brinegar, but only Lilly King made it back onto the team this year.

The school with the most people on the team this year is freestyle-centric Florida with 5. Natalie Hinds, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Trey Freeman, and Kieran Smith qualified for the team. Notably, Katie Ledecky, who swam collegiately for Stanford, is now a part of Florida’s pro group, meaning that there are actually 6 people who are currently training at Florida on the team.

After Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Stanford, 3 schools have 3 swimmers on the team: Ohio State, Texas, and NC State. There’s a slight asterisk next to Ohio State, however, because Annie Lazor only raced 1 season there before transferring to Auburn. Two Ohio State freshmen made the team in Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark, which is a strong showing for the school.

Several of the 2022 NCAA Championships qualified for the Worlds team this year including LSU’s Brooks Curry who won the 50/100 free at NCAAs and will race the 100 freestyle individually in Tokyo. Other NCAA Champs who made the team are Drew Kibler, Bobby Finke, Kate Douglass, Katharine Berkoff, Regan Smith, and Alex Walsh.

SWIMMER TALLY BY UNIVERSITY

Note: we know that not all of the swimmers listed above are currently training with the universities listed. While this is an important detail for coaches, for most swim fans, and especially for casual sports fans who might pick up the meet, the excitement around the tribalism of collegiate programs trumps that. The tallies below include current, future, and former collegiate programs.