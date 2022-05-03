2022 USMS Spring Nationals Wrap Up with a Final Record Count of 57

2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

April 28- May 1, 2022

San Antonio, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Meet central

Psych sheets

Results

The 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships have drawn to a close, and after four days of competition, 57 individual and relay records were rewritten in San Antonio.

Puget Sound Masters member Rick Colella, Sarasota Sharks member Diann Uustal, and Tamalpais Aquatic Masters member Laura Val were the top record-setters with six apiece. On Day 4, Colella added a new national mark in the men’s 70-74 200 IM (2:10.59) to the five he had broken on Days 1-3. Uustal broke two more women’s 75-79 records: 50 back (36.73) and 100 free (1:09.34). Val lowered records in the women’s 70-74 50 back (30.49) and 100 free (59.11) on Sunday.

Other swimmers who set multiple records over the four-day meet include New England Masters Swim Club’s Chuck Barnes, North Carolina Masters Swimming’s Erika Braun, Off Piste Aquatics’ Katie Glenn, Lone Star Masters’ David Guthrie, Sarasota Sharks’ Susan Meyers, Sarasota Sharks’ Arnaldo Perez, and Novaquatics Masters’ Steve West.

Meyers’s three records at Spring Nationals, combined with the two she set earlier this year, were the first five she’s broken. She admits to being surprised by her success. “It’s not anything I ever expected to do because I’m not that good a swimmer,” Meyers says. “It’s been an unexpected pleasure.” Meyers, 80, is downplaying her abilities. After starting swimming 25 years ago, she’s recorded 703 individual USMS Top 10s and is a 10-time individual pool USMS All-American.

The meet drew seven Olympians, including Josh Prenot, who won a silver medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The Olympic Club member, who says he doesn’t think he’ll attempt to swim again in a professional capacity, won all three of his races, which included a 53.93 in the men’s 25-29 100 breaststroke, despite just swimming once a week.

“It’s been great to be out here competing with old friends, getting to be on relays with guys from Stanford [University],” says Prenot, 28, who swam at the University of California – Berkeley, a bitter rival of Stanford’s. “I didn’t think I’d ever get a chance to do that. It’s really nice to have this as an option to get that competitive fire going again. It’s really cool to see that it’s a lifelong sport for everyone. Everyone here just loves competing. That’s why we’re all here.”

After taking a three-year break following his swimming career at the University of Virginia, Zach Fong won all six of his races in San Antonio. The New York Athletic Club member also set a USMS record in the men’s 18-24 200 butterfly with a time of 1:44.08. “It’s really cool,” Fong says. “I did my last [200 butterfly] a little over three years ago in college, and I was not sure I was ever going to do another. I really surprised myself in a lot of ways.”

Colorado Masters Swimming won the regional club competition with 1,728 points, ahead of runner-up North Carolina Masters Swimming’s 760 points and third-place finisher Wisconsin Masters’ 718. Lone Star Masters won the local club competition with 1,944 points, ahead of New York Athletic Club’s 1,281 points and Swim Fort Lauderdale’s 1,231 points.

USMS Records Broken*

Thursday, April 28

Arnaldo Perez, Sarasota Sharks: men’s 60-64 1650 freestyle (17:44.05)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 100 freestyle (53.52)

Lone Star Masters: mixed 55+ 400 freestyle relay (3:45.72)

Lone Star Masters: mixed 65+ 400 freestyle relay (3:56.07)

Friday, April 29

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 400 IM (4:43.56)

Katie Glenn, Off Piste Aquatics: women’s 45-49 50 breaststroke (29.42)

Steve West, Novaquatics Masters: men’s 50-54 50 breaststroke (26.20)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 50 breaststroke (29.84)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatics Masters: women’s 70-74 100 butterfly (1:09.20)

Susan Meyers, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 80-84 100 butterfly (1:45.24)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters Swim Club: men’s 45-49 100 butterfly (50.20)

Richard Abrahams, Colorado Masters: men’s 75-79 100 butterfly (1:06.01)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 200 freestyle (2:32.99)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 200 freestyle (1:56.50)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: women’s 70-74 100 backstroke (1:05.60)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 100 backstroke (1:19.99)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters Swim Club: men’s 45-49 100 backstroke (51.49)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 50 freestyle (24.33)

New York Athletic Club: women’s 18+ 200 medley relay (1:44.29)

Lone Star Masters: women’s 65+ 200 medley relay (2:18.00)

Lone Star Masters: men’s 55+ 200 medley relay (1:45.05)

Lone Star Masters: men’s 65+ 200 medley relay (1:49.55)

Lone Star Masters: mixed 65+ 200 freestyle relay (1:45.58)

Saturday, April 30

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 100 IM (1:00.21)

Karlyn Pipes, Palm Beach Masters: women’s 60-64 100 IM (1:05.01)

Susan Meyers, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 80-84 100 IM (1:41.47)

James Fike, Lone Star Masters: men’s 40-44 100 IM (50.65)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 100 IM (59.97)

Andrew McPherson, Davis Aquatic Masters: men’s 75-79 100 IM (1:08.23)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Club: women’s 70-74 200 backstroke (2:26.53)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 200 backstroke (2:53.97)

Kevin Nead, Rice Aquatic Masters: men’s 35-39 200 backstroke (1:47.68)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters Swim Club: men’s 45-49 200 backstroke (1:51.82)

Dan Stephenson, Rose Bowl Masters: men’s 65-69 200 backstroke (2:11.06)

Marty Mennen, Indy Aquatic Masters: men’s 85-89 200 backstroke (3:16.44)

Katie Glenn, Off Piste Aquatics: women’s 45-49 100 breaststroke (1:04.45)

Steve West, Novaquatics Masters: men’s 50-54 100 breaststroke (56.25)

David Guthrie, Lone Star Masters: men’s 60-64 100 breaststroke (1:00.64)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 100 breaststroke (1:04.95)

Douglas Springer, Arizona Masters Swim Club Inc: men’s 75-79 100 breaststroke (1:15.25)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters: women’s 50-54 50 freestyle (24.19)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: women’s 70-74 50 freestyle (27.10)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks Masters: women’s 75-79 50 freestyle (30.53)

Zachary Fong, New York Athletic Club: men’s 18-24 200 butterfly (1:44.08)

Lone Star Masters: 65+ 200 mixed medley relay (1:58.70)

The Olympic Club: 25+ 200 mixed medley relay (1:34.12)

Sunday, May 1

Arnaldo Perez, Sarasota Sharks: men’s 60-64 500 freestyle (5:09.95)

Susan Meyers, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 80-84 200 IM (3:46.16)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters: men’s 70-74 200 IM (2:10.59)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: women’s 70-74 50 backstroke (30.49)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 50 backstroke (36.73)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 100 freestyle (52.77)

Laura Val, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: women’s 70-74 100 freestyle (59.11)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 100 freestyle (1:09.34)

Steve West, Novaquatics Masters: men’s 50-54 200 breaststroke (2:03.67)

David Guthrie, Lone Star Masters: men’s 60-64 200 breaststroke (2:16.25)

Lone Star Masters: 65+ men’s 200 freestyle relay (1:37.90)

*Note: All records are subject to change pending verification.