Mollie O’Callaghan Knocks Down Pellegrini’s Legendary 200 Free World Record With 1:52.85

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day four of the 2023 World Championships, Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini‘s world record of 1:52.98 in the 200 freestyle, swimming a time of 1:52.85. Pellegrini’s record has been threatened a few times over the years, but O’Callaghan has officially taken out the legendary mark with this massive swim.

O’Callaghan is now just the second woman to swim under 1:53.00 in the women’s 200 freestyle. With her world record swim, O’Callaghan has shaved nearly a full second off her best time coming into this meet of 1:53.83 from June 2023. Before this year, she hadn’t yet cracked 1:54.

Split Comparison:

O’Callaghan – 2023 Pellegrini – 2009
50 26.93 27.34
100 55.94 (29.01) 55.60 (28.26)
150 1:24.74 (28.80) 1:24.38 (28.78)
200 1:52.85 (28.11) 1:52.98 (28.60)

O’Callaghan opened the race faster on the first lap, splitting  26.93 to Pellegrini’s 27.34, but Pellegrini actually had the quicker 100 split of 55.60, compared to O’Callaghan’s 55.94. O’Callaghan managed to run down the world record pace, however, and closed with 28.11 to seal the deal.

Freestyle greats over the past decade such as Allison Schmitt, Katie Ledecky, and Ariarne Titmus have all taken aim at this record, but none of them were able to crack 1:53 and reset the mark. Notably, Ariarne Titmus had her fastest-ever swim in the same heat as O’Callaghan here, hitting 1:53.01 to nearly get into the 1:52 range herself.

All-time Performances – Women’s 200 Freestyle

  1. Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:52.85
  2. Federica Pellegrini – 1:52.98
  3. Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.01
  4. Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.09
  5. Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.31
  6. Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.50
  7. Allison Schmitt – 1:53.61
  8. Summer McIntosh – 1:53.65

Summer McIntosh improved upon her own time and world junior record of 1:53.91 to deliver a time of 1:53.65 for bronze, giving her the 8th-fastest performance ever. Siobhan Haughey swam a 1:53.96 to near her own best time and Asian record of 1:53.92.

O’Callaghan won her first world title in the 200 freestyle here at Fukuoka 2023, improving upon her silver medal finish in 2023. She now has two gold medals at this meet, having also swum a world record as a member of Australia’s women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (3:27.96).

8
8 Comments
Robbos
42 seconds ago

Love Mollie, what a swimmer, Australia now has the 4X200 in its sight.

1
0
Reply
bubbles
Reply to  Robbos
5 seconds ago

i'll be in shambles if we don't break our world record

0
0
Reply
Hooked on Chlorine
25 minutes ago

My favorite out-of-the-pool moment so far in these championships was when Mollie, being interviewed by Channel 9, wished everyone a good night.

You gave us a good night, Mollie. A very good night.

9
0
Reply
Hooked on Chlorine
30 minutes ago

Great photo.

3
0
Reply
Swimmer
42 minutes ago

Her final 50 (28.11) was faster then Popovici's final 50 of his 200 (28.12) a stat no one would have ever though would happen. I know he had a real off race but it's still ridiculous that something like that's occurred

22
0
Reply
Joel
51 minutes ago

Can't tell how you happy I am for Mollie. This is a ridiculous PB.
The hardest pick in pickems was between Arnie and Mollie in this race. ( I chose incorrectly).
So she's had 2 events with 2 WRs this week. Wonder what she can do in the 100 free. Do we dare hope for another?

15
0
Reply
Nono
1 hour ago

Swim was epic
Reaction was epic
Interview was epic

You gotta love this girl

15
-1
Reply
Sub13
1 hour ago

I feel like I'm still in shock. This was insane

13
-1
Reply

