Mollie O’Callaghan Knocks Down Pellegrini’s Legendary 200 Free World Record With 1:52.85

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day four of the 2023 World Championships, Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini‘s world record of 1:52.98 in the 200 freestyle, swimming a time of 1:52.85. Pellegrini’s record has been threatened a few times over the years, but O’Callaghan has officially taken out the legendary mark with this massive swim.

O’Callaghan is now just the second woman to swim under 1:53.00 in the women’s 200 freestyle. With her world record swim, O’Callaghan has shaved nearly a full second off her best time coming into this meet of 1:53.83 from June 2023. Before this year, she hadn’t yet cracked 1:54.

Split Comparison:

O’Callaghan – 2023 Pellegrini – 2009 50 26.93 27.34 100 55.94 (29.01) 55.60 (28.26) 150 1:24.74 (28.80) 1:24.38 (28.78) 200 1:52.85 (28.11) 1:52.98 (28.60)

O’Callaghan opened the race faster on the first lap, splitting 26.93 to Pellegrini’s 27.34, but Pellegrini actually had the quicker 100 split of 55.60, compared to O’Callaghan’s 55.94. O’Callaghan managed to run down the world record pace, however, and closed with 28.11 to seal the deal.

Freestyle greats over the past decade such as Allison Schmitt, Katie Ledecky, and Ariarne Titmus have all taken aim at this record, but none of them were able to crack 1:53 and reset the mark. Notably, Ariarne Titmus had her fastest-ever swim in the same heat as O’Callaghan here, hitting 1:53.01 to nearly get into the 1:52 range herself.

All-time Performances – Women’s 200 Freestyle

Summer McIntosh improved upon her own time and world junior record of 1:53.91 to deliver a time of 1:53.65 for bronze, giving her the 8th-fastest performance ever. Siobhan Haughey swam a 1:53.96 to near her own best time and Asian record of 1:53.92.

O’Callaghan won her first world title in the 200 freestyle here at Fukuoka 2023, improving upon her silver medal finish in 2023. She now has two gold medals at this meet, having also swum a world record as a member of Australia’s women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (3:27.96).