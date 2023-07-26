Mollie O’Callaghan Knocks Down Pellegrini’s Legendary 200 Free World Record With 1:52.85

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
On day four of the 2023 World Championships, Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini‘s world record of 1:52.98 in the 200 freestyle, swimming a time of 1:52.85. Pellegrini’s record has been threatened a few times over the years, but O’Callaghan has officially taken out the legendary mark with this massive swim.
O’Callaghan is now just the second woman to swim under 1:53.00 in the women’s 200 freestyle. With her world record swim, O’Callaghan has shaved nearly a full second off her best time coming into this meet of 1:53.83 from June 2023. Before this year, she hadn’t yet cracked 1:54.
Split Comparison:
|O’Callaghan – 2023
|Pellegrini – 2009
|50
|26.93
|27.34
|100
|55.94 (29.01)
|55.60 (28.26)
|150
|1:24.74 (28.80)
|1:24.38 (28.78)
|200
|1:52.85 (28.11)
|1:52.98 (28.60)
O’Callaghan opened the race faster on the first lap, splitting 26.93 to Pellegrini’s 27.34, but Pellegrini actually had the quicker 100 split of 55.60, compared to O’Callaghan’s 55.94. O’Callaghan managed to run down the world record pace, however, and closed with 28.11 to seal the deal.
Freestyle greats over the past decade such as Allison Schmitt, Katie Ledecky, and Ariarne Titmus have all taken aim at this record, but none of them were able to crack 1:53 and reset the mark. Notably, Ariarne Titmus had her fastest-ever swim in the same heat as O’Callaghan here, hitting 1:53.01 to nearly get into the 1:52 range herself.
All-time Performances – Women’s 200 Freestyle
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:52.85
- Federica Pellegrini – 1:52.98
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.01
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.09
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.31
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.50
- Allison Schmitt – 1:53.61
- Summer McIntosh – 1:53.65
Summer McIntosh improved upon her own time and world junior record of 1:53.91 to deliver a time of 1:53.65 for bronze, giving her the 8th-fastest performance ever. Siobhan Haughey swam a 1:53.96 to near her own best time and Asian record of 1:53.92.
O’Callaghan won her first world title in the 200 freestyle here at Fukuoka 2023, improving upon her silver medal finish in 2023. She now has two gold medals at this meet, having also swum a world record as a member of Australia’s women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (3:27.96).
Love Mollie, what a swimmer, Australia now has the 4X200 in its sight.
i’ll be in shambles if we don’t break our world record
My favorite out-of-the-pool moment so far in these championships was when Mollie, being interviewed by Channel 9, wished everyone a good night.
You gave us a good night, Mollie. A very good night.
Great photo.
Her final 50 (28.11) was faster then Popovici’s final 50 of his 200 (28.12) a stat no one would have ever though would happen. I know he had a real off race but it’s still ridiculous that something like that’s occurred
Can’t tell how you happy I am for Mollie. This is a ridiculous PB.
The hardest pick in pickems was between Arnie and Mollie in this race. ( I chose incorrectly).
So she’s had 2 events with 2 WRs this week. Wonder what she can do in the 100 free. Do we dare hope for another?
Swim was epic
Reaction was epic
Interview was epic
You gotta love this girl
I feel like I’m still in shock. This was insane