Mollie O’Callaghan Outsplit David Popovici on the Last 50 of the 200 Free in Fukuoka

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the women’s 200 free final at the 2023 World Championships, we saw history made in more ways than one. First of all, Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited 200 free world record from 2009, becoming just the 2nd woman ever to break the 1:53 mark. Her AUS teammate, Ariarne Titmus, touched for silver at 1:53.01, the 3rd-fastest swim in the event ever. Summer McIntosh earned bronze in 1:53.65, breaking her own world junior Canadian records in the process and becoming the 5th fastest performer ever with the 8th fastest performance ever.

Perhaps most surprising, though, was that Mollie O’Callaghan came home in 28.11, an absolutely staggering last 50. She did not appear to be close to the world record until the final 15 meters, using her signature coming home speed to its fullest. This was not only a faster final 50 than any other woman in the field, but it was also faster than David Popovici‘s last 50 in the 2023 final of the 200 free.

Popovici, the 2022 World Champion and the only man to have gone under 1:43 in a textile suit, split 28.12 in his last 50 of the 200 free en route to a 1:44.90 4th place finish. Obviously, this was not Popovici’s best swim. But it is surprising anytime we see a female out split a male in the same race at the same meet.