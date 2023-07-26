Mollie O’Callaghan Outsplit David Popovici on the Last 50 of the 200 Free in Fukuoka

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In the women’s 200 free final at the 2023 World Championships, we saw history made in more ways than one. First of all, Mollie O’Callaghan broke Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited 200 free world record from 2009, becoming just the 2nd woman ever to break the 1:53 mark. Her AUS teammate, Ariarne Titmus, touched for silver at 1:53.01, the 3rd-fastest swim in the event ever. Summer McIntosh earned bronze in 1:53.65, breaking her own world junior Canadian records in the process and becoming the 5th fastest performer ever with the 8th fastest performance ever.
Perhaps most surprising, though, was that Mollie O’Callaghan came home in 28.11, an absolutely staggering last 50. She did not appear to be close to the world record until the final 15 meters, using her signature coming home speed to its fullest. This was not only a faster final 50 than any other woman in the field, but it was also faster than David Popovici‘s last 50 in the 2023 final of the 200 free.
Popovici, the 2022 World Champion and the only man to have gone under 1:43 in a textile suit, split 28.12 in his last 50 of the 200 free en route to a 1:44.90 4th place finish. Obviously, this was not Popovici’s best swim. But it is surprising anytime we see a female out split a male in the same race at the same meet.
These narratives are super lame. Can moc swim a 46.86 100 free? What’s the point of these clickbait articles, especially when there are way better articles you could write.
This is great info…potentially the swim of the meet, should celebrate her…quit hating
i like that only low-res photos of her seem to exist anywhere
theres a chuck norris-esque joke in there somewhere
Seen plenty of women come home faster than 30.69…….
Also the guy entered with NT in prelims heat one of that same event you’re referencing 😂
Damn. I saw it in the comments but swimswam really just had to make sure everyone knew lol
Oh no. We’ve found it. This is the new “Katie Ledecky outsplit Michael Andrew” meme.
Ye Shiwen outsplit the boys, on freestyle, for the IM in London, right?
She came home the same as Leon I’m pretty sure
I don’t remember if she was faster than everyone but she was faster than Lochte’s last 100
not sure if it was even the full last 100 or just the last 50. thinking the latter
She was only faster than a Lochte who was like 3 body lengths ahead and shutting it down, but yes.
That one is still funnier.
I remember people in 2018 comparing Ella Eastin’s final 50 in her American record 200 fly to Schoolings 200 fly from Big 12s