2023 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Start List

The first finals session of 2023 World Championships was electric, as three world records went down. Now, we’ll see if the second finals session will keep that intensity going. Tonight’s finals include the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, and women’s 200 IM. There’s also semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, and men’s 200 free.

Australia won four out of five golds on night 1; they’ll look to add to that total while other nations aim to get in on the action. Qin Haiyang has looked strong through the rounds of the men’s 100 breaststroke. In the semifinals, he improved his own Asian record and set himself apart from the field by going sub-58.

The women’s 100 fly is shaping up to be a four-way race between Zhang Yufei, Maggie MacNeil, Torri Huske, and Emma McKeon. Zhang has led the way through each of the rounds, though the other three joined her under the 57 second mark in semifinals, promising a close battle for all three medals.

Maxime Grousset has taken down his French record in the 50 fly twice at this meet. He’s been slowly climbing the all-time list, and secured lane 4 by way of his 22.90 in the semifinals. Dare Rose broke 23 seconds for the first time in semis, blasting a 22.79 to assert himself as a medal contender after only securing a spot in this event by way of his 100 fly win at U.S. Trials.

The last final of the session is the women’s 200 IM. Summer McIntosh (scratched) and Kaylee McKeown (disqualified) won’t be there, which takes some of the excitement out of the event, but it’s still shaping up to be a thrilling final. Defending champion Alex Walsh leads the way, with her teammate Kate Douglass lurking further back after cruising through semifinals. Yu Yiting has shown herself on form, and Marrit Steenbergen showed in semis that it would be a mistake to forget about her–she was the only one in the field who split sub-30 on the freestyle leg.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 58.46

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 (2016)

World Junior Record: Claire Curzan, USA – 56.43 (2021)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.53 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Torri Huske, USA – 55.64

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

Championship Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.45 (2021)

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Semifinals

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 1:44.40

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

2022 World Champion: Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13

Top 8: