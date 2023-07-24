Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 33

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)

DAY 2 PRELIMS PREVIEW

The second day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka has arrived. After an incredible day 1 of the meet, wherein we saw 3 World Records shattered, we’ll see if day 2 can measure up. It’s a shorter prelims session than yesterday, featuring heats of the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free. Of course, that means the finals session tonight will also feature semifinals of all those events, except the women’s 1500, for which the top 8 swimmers this morning will advance to the final, which will take place tomorrow night.

The women’s 100 back is set to be a hotly contested race between current World Record holder Kaylee McKeown (Australia) and former WR holder Regan Smith (USA). McKeown holds the WR in the event at 57.45, a time which she swam two years ago. Meanwhile, Smith has been as fast as 57.57 in her career, which at the time she swam it, was the World Record.

Additionally, both women have been on fire so far this year, which only adds to the thrill of this battle. McKeown may be coming into this race with a chip on her shoulder, however, as she was disqualified in the semifinals of the 200 IM last night. Meanwhile, this prelims 100 back will mark Smith’s first race of the Championships.

The men’s 100 back will also feature the World Record holder, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. Ceccon will face fierce competition from the likes of Americans Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong, Greece’s Apostolos Christou and China’s Xu Jiayu. With China swimming as well as they are so far, keep a close eye on Jaiyu. Of course, this morning the goal for these men will be to simply earn a lane in the semifinals tonight.

The men’s 200 free will also see the debut of Romanian superstar David Popovici at this meet. Popovici, the World Record holder in the men’s 100 free, comes into the 200 free as the top seed with a 1:42.97.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Katie Ledecky in the women’s 1500 free as well. It’s just a prelims swim, so the times probably won’t jump off the page, but Ledecky is set to be well on her way to a 5th World Championships gold in the women’s 1500 free.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
  • Championship Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
  • 2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, United States – 58.22

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)
  • Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
  • 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)
  • Championship Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • 2022 World Champion: Benedetta Pilato, Italy – 1:05.93

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)
  • Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
  • 2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 1:44.40

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

 

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)
  • Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)
  • 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

Jonathan
16 seconds ago

Day 2 let’s go!!!

dddddddd
2 minutes ago

BearlyBreathing
Reply to  dddddddd
3 seconds ago

Someone else click that for me please.

Titobiloluwa
3 minutes ago

I hope Great Britain and Canada can get back to form today

Wow
14 minutes ago

First time seeing Madison Wilson in an individual backstroke event in like what, 7 years? I still remember her medaling with Em at 2015 Worlds.

Oceanian
Reply to  Wow
7 minutes ago

Yes – it was a bit of a surprise to see her name in the start lists. I wonder how much specific back training she’s done over the past month or so.

Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
4 minutes ago

She probably knew the 1back spot is hers not long after trials.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Troyy
Snowpipers of Alaska
17 minutes ago

Just Day 1 alone of this viewing a Fukuoka swim meet on US Eastern Time in the midst of busy life (and having to stay away from SwimSwam for spoilers) was brutal.

… and I love it.

Oceanian
21 minutes ago

This session can’t hope to be half as exciting as last night’s finals but still a few tasty swims to look forward to.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Oceanian
Emily Se-Bom Lee
23 minutes ago

something that was overlooked yesterday was masiuk’s 47.86 anchor leg in the heats. looking forward to seeing him in the 100 back today (and the 50/200 later) since they’re his main events

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Emily Se-Bom Lee
John26
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
14 minutes ago

He was 52.5 as a 17yo, if he drops into the 51 and snags a medal in the 100back, it shouldn’t be a surprise

saltie
40 minutes ago

I would donate my car and two of my children to see D-Pop break this stupid 200 free WR. I’ll add a third child and a case of beer if he does it in prelims lol, that would be hilarious.

frug
Reply to  saltie
37 minutes ago

Which two kids?

Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
Reply to  saltie
37 minutes ago

how many children do you have? are they your favorite children?

will take the beer since I need to tune out rowdy, underrated part of the offer

Skip
Reply to  saltie
35 minutes ago

I could match that…not the one kid who can swim though lol

oldnotdead
Reply to  saltie
14 minutes ago

well, the stupid 400 IM record fell, so there’s hope on the 200 free for both men and women. I’m beginning to think the men’s 200 back is going to survive this meet pretty easily.

Goobah
Reply to  oldnotdead
6 minutes ago

oh you’re beginning to think nobody is going to drop 4+ seconds and break arguably the strongest male WR? Hot take!

Mako
Reply to  Goobah
1 minute ago

I think the strongest male WR right now is the 800 free.

