2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)

DAY 2 PRELIMS PREVIEW

The second day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka has arrived. After an incredible day 1 of the meet, wherein we saw 3 World Records shattered, we’ll see if day 2 can measure up. It’s a shorter prelims session than yesterday, featuring heats of the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free. Of course, that means the finals session tonight will also feature semifinals of all those events, except the women’s 1500, for which the top 8 swimmers this morning will advance to the final, which will take place tomorrow night.

The women’s 100 back is set to be a hotly contested race between current World Record holder Kaylee McKeown (Australia) and former WR holder Regan Smith (USA). McKeown holds the WR in the event at 57.45, a time which she swam two years ago. Meanwhile, Smith has been as fast as 57.57 in her career, which at the time she swam it, was the World Record.

Additionally, both women have been on fire so far this year, which only adds to the thrill of this battle. McKeown may be coming into this race with a chip on her shoulder, however, as she was disqualified in the semifinals of the 200 IM last night. Meanwhile, this prelims 100 back will mark Smith’s first race of the Championships.

The men’s 100 back will also feature the World Record holder, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. Ceccon will face fierce competition from the likes of Americans Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong, Greece’s Apostolos Christou and China’s Xu Jiayu. With China swimming as well as they are so far, keep a close eye on Jaiyu. Of course, this morning the goal for these men will be to simply earn a lane in the semifinals tonight.

The men’s 200 free will also see the debut of Romanian superstar David Popovici at this meet. Popovici, the World Record holder in the men’s 100 free, comes into the 200 free as the top seed with a 1:42.97.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Katie Ledecky in the women’s 1500 free as well. It’s just a prelims swim, so the times probably won’t jump off the page, but Ledecky is set to be well on her way to a 5th World Championships gold in the women’s 1500 free.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.45 (2021)

, Australia – 57.45 (2021) World Junior Record: Regan Smith , United States – 57.57 (2019)

, United States – 57.57 (2019) Championship Record: Regan Smith , United States – 57.57 (2019)

, United States – 57.57 (2019) 2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, United States – 58.22

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)

Championship Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Benedetta Pilato, Italy – 1:05.93

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022) Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 1:44.40

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

, United States – 15:20.48 (2018) World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:28.36 (2014)

, United States – 15:28.36 (2014) Championship Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:25.48 (2015)

, United States – 15:25.48 (2015) 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: