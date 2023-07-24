2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)
DAY 2 PRELIMS PREVIEW
The second day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka has arrived. After an incredible day 1 of the meet, wherein we saw 3 World Records shattered, we’ll see if day 2 can measure up. It’s a shorter prelims session than yesterday, featuring heats of the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free. Of course, that means the finals session tonight will also feature semifinals of all those events, except the women’s 1500, for which the top 8 swimmers this morning will advance to the final, which will take place tomorrow night.
The women’s 100 back is set to be a hotly contested race between current World Record holder Kaylee McKeown (Australia) and former WR holder Regan Smith (USA). McKeown holds the WR in the event at 57.45, a time which she swam two years ago. Meanwhile, Smith has been as fast as 57.57 in her career, which at the time she swam it, was the World Record.
Additionally, both women have been on fire so far this year, which only adds to the thrill of this battle. McKeown may be coming into this race with a chip on her shoulder, however, as she was disqualified in the semifinals of the 200 IM last night. Meanwhile, this prelims 100 back will mark Smith’s first race of the Championships.
The men’s 100 back will also feature the World Record holder, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. Ceccon will face fierce competition from the likes of Americans Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong, Greece’s Apostolos Christou and China’s Xu Jiayu. With China swimming as well as they are so far, keep a close eye on Jaiyu. Of course, this morning the goal for these men will be to simply earn a lane in the semifinals tonight.
The men’s 200 free will also see the debut of Romanian superstar David Popovici at this meet. Popovici, the World Record holder in the men’s 100 free, comes into the 200 free as the top seed with a 1:42.97.
Naturally, all eyes will be on Katie Ledecky in the women’s 1500 free as well. It’s just a prelims swim, so the times probably won’t jump off the page, but Ledecky is set to be well on her way to a 5th World Championships gold in the women’s 1500 free.
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
- Championship Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Regan Smith, United States – 58.22
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)
- Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)
- Championship Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: Benedetta Pilato, Italy – 1:05.93
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: David Popovici, Romania – 1:44.40
TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)
- Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)
- 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
Day 2 let’s go!!!
Someone else click that for me please.
I hope Great Britain and Canada can get back to form today
First time seeing Madison Wilson in an individual backstroke event in like what, 7 years? I still remember her medaling with Em at 2015 Worlds.
Yes – it was a bit of a surprise to see her name in the start lists. I wonder how much specific back training she’s done over the past month or so.
She probably knew the 1back spot is hers not long after trials.
Just Day 1 alone of this viewing a Fukuoka swim meet on US Eastern Time in the midst of busy life (and having to stay away from SwimSwam for spoilers) was brutal.
… and I love it.
This session can’t hope to be half as exciting as last night’s finals but still a few tasty swims to look forward to.
something that was overlooked yesterday was masiuk’s 47.86 anchor leg in the heats. looking forward to seeing him in the 100 back today (and the 50/200 later) since they’re his main events
He was 52.5 as a 17yo, if he drops into the 51 and snags a medal in the 100back, it shouldn’t be a surprise
I would donate my car and two of my children to see D-Pop break this stupid 200 free WR. I’ll add a third child and a case of beer if he does it in prelims lol, that would be hilarious.
Which two kids?
how many children do you have? are they your favorite children?
will take the beer since I need to tune out rowdy, underrated part of the offer
I could match that…not the one kid who can swim though lol
well, the stupid 400 IM record fell, so there’s hope on the 200 free for both men and women. I’m beginning to think the men’s 200 back is going to survive this meet pretty easily.
oh you’re beginning to think nobody is going to drop 4+ seconds and break arguably the strongest male WR? Hot take!
I think the strongest male WR right now is the 800 free.