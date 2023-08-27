Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Talks Mixed Medley Relay, 100 Fly, and Learning Experiences From 2023 Worlds

Yanyan Li
August 27th, 2023 National, News, Video

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I tried my hands at a SwimSwam podcast for the first time and talked with American Record holder Torri Huske about her preparations, performances, and post-meet reflections from the 2023 World Championships. Although she wasn’t happy with the way she swam at Worlds, she doesn’t believe that one bad meet defines who she is as a swimmer (a sentiment that was also echoed by her coach, Greg Meehan) and is even more motivated headed into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She believes that Worlds is a learning experience for her, and looks forward to her upcoming Olympic redshirt year.

As I said to her on camera, I really appreciate Huske’s willingness to be interviewed about performances that she wasn’t satisfied with—she gave really good insight about a difficult subject.

I’ve done quite a few interviews before, but this was my first time capturing one live on video. Talking on camera isn’t my strong suit so this was a learning experience, but one that I’m glad I had!

Timestamps:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 0:36 Nationals and Nationals Prep
  • 3:42 Training Camp
  • 7:52 100 fly/4×100 free relay prelims double
  • 10:08 100 fly final
  • 12:06 Mixed Medley Relay
  • 14:19 Bouncing Back From Difficulties
  • 17:02 50 Fly and Women’s Medley Relay
  • 18:21 Overall Worlds Reflection
  • 20:33 Olympic Redshirt Year
  • 26:41 200 IM
  • 28:35 Mental Game

