Torri Huske Talks Mixed Medley Relay, 100 Fly, and Learning Experiences From 2023 Worlds

I tried my hands at a SwimSwam podcast for the first time and talked with American Record holder Torri Huske about her preparations, performances, and post-meet reflections from the 2023 World Championships. Although she wasn’t happy with the way she swam at Worlds, she doesn’t believe that one bad meet defines who she is as a swimmer (a sentiment that was also echoed by her coach, Greg Meehan) and is even more motivated headed into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She believes that Worlds is a learning experience for her, and looks forward to her upcoming Olympic redshirt year.

As I said to her on camera, I really appreciate Huske’s willingness to be interviewed about performances that she wasn’t satisfied with—she gave really good insight about a difficult subject.

I’ve done quite a few interviews before, but this was my first time capturing one live on video. Talking on camera isn’t my strong suit so this was a learning experience, but one that I’m glad I had!

Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

0:36 Nationals and Nationals Prep

3:42 Training Camp

7:52 100 fly/4×100 free relay prelims double

10:08 100 fly final

12:06 Mixed Medley Relay

14:19 Bouncing Back From Difficulties

17:02 50 Fly and Women’s Medley Relay

18:21 Overall Worlds Reflection

20:33 Olympic Redshirt Year

26:41 200 IM

28:35 Mental Game

