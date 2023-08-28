Illinois State Swim & Dive Drops 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Illinois State Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. – Interim Head Coach Sean Sullivan and Illinois State Swimming and Diving revealed the Redbirds 2023-2024 schedule Monday, a slate that includes three competition dates at Horton Pool this season.

The Redbirds are looking to build off a historic campaign in 2022-2023 that saw Madyson Morse win three gold medals at the MVC championships and earn MVC Swimmer of the Year, while Eva Reyes won a second consecutive 1M Dive title en route to her selection as MVC Diver of the Year. The Redbirds earned their most gold medals at a single MVC championships since 2019, as Emma Feltzer‘s title in the 200y freestyle lifted the count to five last year.

Illinois State will open its campaign at home for the fifth straight season as the Redbirds host Eastern Illinois Oct. 6 for a Friday night dual. The programs will meet for the second consecutive year after the ‘Birds picked up a win over the Panthers last year in a tri-meet with Evansville.

The Redbirds then hit the road back-to-back weekends as Illinois State travels to the Ohio Invitational October 13-14 in Athens and to Chicago Oct. 21 for a dual with UIC. The fall slate for Illinois State wraps up at the Purdue Invitational Nov. 16-18.

Illinois State opens 2024 with a two-day dual Jan 19 and 20 against Northern Iowa, where the Redbirds will cap off the home slate by honoring the members of their senior class.

The Redbirds’ final pre-championship season competition is slated for Feb. 2 with a trip to Indiana State and Feb. 3 as the Redbird divers travel to the UIC Diving Invitational.

Evansville and the Deaconess Aquatic Center are set to host the 2024 MVC Championships Feb. 21-24.

“Starting our season at home is a great way to build excitement into our season, before we take on a new team in Ohio University and the challenge of long course racing,” Sullivan said. “After that, we get into our traditional Missouri Valley Conference opponents that always give us their best. I know our team is looking forward to getting to test themselves as we move through the season and work towards our final goals.”