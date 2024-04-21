VHSL Class 3 Runner-up Layne Jones (2024) Commits to Liberty

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Layne Jones, a high school senior from Daleville, Virginia, has committed to swim and study at Liberty University beginning in the fall of 2024. She told SwimSwam:

“Committing to Liberty was a no brainer for me and my family. Liberty had everything I was looking for: the ability to further my relationship with Jesus, top tier facilities, an amazing team atmosphere, and wonderful coaches, Coach Jake and Jessica. Liberty also provides a great opportunity to compete at the highest level, as they are 6x CCSA conference champions!”

Jones is getting ready to graduate from Lord Botetourt High School. She wrapped up her prep career at the 2024 VHSL Class 3 State Swimming and Diving Championships with a 2nd-place finish in the 100 back (56.27) and a 54.24 lead-off on the 7th-place 400 free relay. Jones also qualified in the 200 free but was DQd in prelims. A year ago, at the Class 3 state meet, she was runner-up in the 200 free (1:52.10) and came in 4th in the 100 back (57.22).

In club swimming, Jones represents the Roanoke-based CCA Marlins. She had a big meet at the Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March, finaling in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back and scoring PBs in the 100 free (52.94), 200 free (1:51.80), 500 free (5:00.92), 100 back (55.72), and 200 back (1:59.92).

Two weeks later she competed in the 200 free and 100/200 back at NCSA Spring Championships.

Last summer, Jones swam the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back at Richmond Futures. She finaled in the 100 back (24th) and 200 back (11th) and clocked a lifetime best in the 200 back (2:19.61).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.92

100 back – 55.72

200 free – 1:51.80

500 free – 5:00.92

100 free – 52.94

Jones’s best times would have scored at the 2024 CCSA conference championship in the A final of the 200 back and the B final of the 100 back. She would have been on the B/C-final bubble in the 200 free. She will join Addy Roberts, Aly Bozzuto, and Karis Francis on the Flames’ roster next fall.

Jones comes from a family of athletes. Both her parents played collegiately at Emory and Henry College and her sister is a freshman pitcher for the UNC Greensboro softball team. She also has a brother at VMI. Jones told SwimSwam, “I am an avid leader with my school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, often leading devotion and small group discussion.”

