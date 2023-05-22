Futures Qualifier Karis Francis Sends Verbal To Liberty (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Karis Francis has announced her verbal commitment to Liberty University, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Francis, a native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, is homeschooled, but swims year-round with the Woodson Y Northern Swimmers.

Francis follows in the footsteps of her older sisters Malia Francis and Kiah Francis. Malia Francis recently finished her freshman season on the team, while Kiah Francis graduated in 2021.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Liberty University! I am incredibly blessed for this opportunity to be part of such an amazing team! I am so grateful to my family, coaches & above all, God, for their support through this process! Go Flames!”

Francis most recently raced at Y Nationals in April, where she earned her highest individual finish in the 100 breaststroke at 21st (1:05.19). She also finished 33rd in the 200 breast (2:23.69), 42nd in the 100 fly (57.41), and 52nd in the 200 IM (2:09.54).

Both of Francis’ best times in the breaststroke events were done in February at the Wisconsin Senior Short Course Championship. She finished 9th in the 100 in 1:05.10, as well as picked up 6th in the 200 in 2:21.74. Her 200 marked a four second improvement from earlier in the month.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.35

100 free – 53.02

100 breast – 1:05.10

200 breast – 2:21.74.

Liberty University is a Division I program located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Flames compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA), where the women recently won their 5th-straight title with 1441.5 points overall.

The 200 breaststroke was a particularly deep event for Liberty this year, as they had three swimmers finish in the top four at the CCSA Championships. Junior Genna Joyce led the team in 2nd (2:12.66), while junior Heather Gardner and senior Jessica Schellenboom followed in 3rd (2:12.94) and 4th (2:15.82). Francis is right on the edge of scoring range, which is key as Liberty rebuilds depth in this event once their breaststroke group turns over.

Joining Francis in Liberty’s class of 2028 is Aly Bozzuto, Layne Jones, Natalie Colarossi, and Taylor Stasny. Stasny is the other breaststroker in the class, and owns personal best times of 1:02.65 and 2:16.68 in the 100 and 200.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.