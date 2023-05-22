George Mason Adds Freestyler Sarah Dichak to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Dichak has announced that she will be continuing her academic and athletic career at George Mason University this upcoming fall. Dichak is finishing up her senior year at Charlotte Catholic High School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dichak, who trains year-round with the Life Time Swim Team, is primarily a freestyler with range from the 50 up to the 500 and is currently a Futures qualifier in the 100 free, 200 free, and 500. She recently set best times in those events this spring at the North Carolina 4A State Championship, where she earned her highest individual finish in the 500 at 7th (4:59.14).

She lowered her 50 free even further a month after the state, ending with a season best time that is nearly a second faster than she was in the spring of 2022. Her 100 free improved by over two seconds this year, while her best 200 came down by nearly three.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.27

100 free – 52.04

200 free – 1:51.89

500 free – 4:59.14

George Mason University is located in Fairfax, Virginia, and competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference. This year, the women finished 3rd out of 11 teams, just half a point ahead of 4th-place Duquesne. The head coaching position at George Masion recently opened after long-time head coach Peter Ward recently announced his retirement after 25 years at the helm of the program.

Dichak’s personal best time in the 200 freestyle would have been the 3rd-best on the team this year, meaning she could be a key addition to the 800 freestyle relay. Fifth-year Madison Nalls was the only swimmer this season to crack the 1:50-barrier with a 1:49.50 at the Patriot Invite. Sophomore Emma DeJong was next best with a lead-off split of 1:50.83, while 5th-year Jacquee Clabeaux hit a 1:53.69 at conference.

Joining Dichak in George Mason’s incoming class of 2027 is Kristen Ivey, Deli Brandt, Megan Anderson, Casey Tingen, and Clare Smith. Smith and Ivey, both from North Carolina, also swim mid-distance freestyle, and own best times of 1:54.78 and 1:54.33, respectively.

