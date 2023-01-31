DI George Mason University Adds Two 2023 Graduates to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

George Mason University has received two verbal commitments from the class of 2023. Kristen Ivey, a Sectionals qualifier from Greenville, N.C., and Delainey Brandt, a Futures qualifier and CIF state qualifier out of San Mateo, Calif., will both join the Patriots this coming fall.

Ivey currently attends DH Conley High School in Greenville, and trains and competes with East Carolina Aquatics.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at George Mason University. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to this point. I can’t wait to join this amazing team next fall. Go Patriots!!

Ivey’s Best Times SCY:

100 free- 53.46

200 free- 1:54.33

500 free- 5:08.15

200 breast- 2:23.68

200 IM- 2:10.10

400 IM- 4:33.31

At the Cary Speedo Sectionals (SCY) in March 2022, Ivey competed in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. Her highest finish came in the 200 breast, where she finished 36th in 2:25.62. Her best time of 2:21.68 was set back in December of 2021.

Brandt attends Aragon High School and swims with the Burlingame Aquatic Club.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at George Mason University. A huge thank you to my family for their endless support through this entire process, my coaches who have pushed me to be the best athlete I can be, and my teammates for their constant encouragement. Thank you Coach Jamie and Coach Peter for this amazing opportunity to compete with such a motivated and competitive team that I know will help me become the best athlete and student I can be. I am so excited to see where these next 4 years take me, and I can’t wait to get started! GO PATRIOTS !!

Brandt’s Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:55.85

100 breast- 1:04.37

200 breast- 2:20.95

200 IM- 2:12.48

At the 2022 CIF State Championships, Brandt swam the 100 breast in 1:04.37. Placing 27th, she set a best time by shaving .05 seconds off her personal best set the previous weekend.

Brandt’s best 200 breast time was set back in March at the Carlsbad Speedo Sectionals. She swam a 2:20.95 in prelims, ultimately finishing 28th in the final in 2:21.83. Her previous best of 2:22.10 was from April of 2021.

George Mason University is located in Fairfax, Va. They compete as part of the Atlantic 10 conference. At the 2022 A10 Championships, the Patriots finished sixth out of 10 teams for the second year in a row.

Ivey’s current best times put her in the vicinity of 20th place in several events, just missing the cut off for finals. For George Mason, her best times would have put her fourth on last year’s squad in both the 200 breast and 400 IM, and third in the 500.

Brandt’s best times in the 100 and 200 yard breastrokes would have qualified her for the consolation finals at the 2022 A10 Championships. For George Mason, she would have had the third-best time in both for the 2021-2022 season.

In addition to Brandt and Ivey, George Mason has received commitments from Megan Anderson, Casey Tingen, and Sarah Dichak.

