University of San Diego Adds Futures Qualifier Holly Tarantino for 2023-2024

The University of San Diego, a Division I program in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference, will add Futures qualifier Holly Tarantino ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

A California native, Tarantino attends Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, as well as swimming for North Bay Aquatics in Larkspur. In addition to being a Futures qualifier, Tarantino has also been a finalist at Sectionals and competed at the California State High School (CIF) Championships as part of Marin Catholic’s relays.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of San Diego! So thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Go Toreros!!

At the 2022 Futures Championships in Santa Clara, Tarantino competed in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM (LCM), setting season-bests just shy of her PBs. She finished 86th in 1:18.65 (best is 1:17.48) in the 100 breast, and 60th with a 2:48.63 in the 200 breast. Her 97th place finish in the 200 IM was a 2:31.88, her best time being 2:28.25.

Tarantino set her lifetime bests in the 100 breast (1:06.22), 200 IM (2:06.84) and 100 fly (57.43) in short course yards at the 2023 Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad, while her fastest time ever in the 200 breast (2:20.48) was set at the same meet one year prior.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:06.22

200 breast- 2:20.48

100 fly- 57.43

200 IM- 2:06.84

At the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships, the Toreros finished 8th out of 10 teams. Highlights from the Championships included senior Rachel Hubka’s 50 free school record, the 200 free relay team’s 5th place finish (2nd fastest time in school history), and the 400 free relay team’s 6th place finish.

Tarantino will bring point-scoring potential to the University of San Diego, with times that would have finaled at the 2023 Championships. In the 100 breast, she would have placed 20th overall, just one place behind Junior Jayne Brandt, the sole finalist for the Toreros.

Her 200 breast and 200 IM times would have also qualified for the C-finals.

Tarantino is part of a large class of 2027 for San Diego, which includes athletes from seven different states. She joins Milan Bever, Ella Petrick, Claire Sheerin, Rosie Jania, Skylar Bruner, Andie Daignault, and Gwendolyn Smith. Sheerin is likely to join Tarantino in the breaststroke group, also providing conference-scoring times with personal bests of 1:03.61 in the 100 and 2:16.29 in the 200.

