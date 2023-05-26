Isaac Eilmes Commits To Wheaton College With Team Leading Times (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isaac Eilmes has announced his commitment to swim and study at Wheaton College, located in Wheaton, Illinois. Eilmes is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he attends Cheyenne Mountain High School and swims club with Colorado Springs Area Swimming.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my spiritual, academic, and athletic journey at Wheaton College! I’d like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me and preparing me for this next chapter of my life. Go Thunder⚡”

Eilmes is a distance freestyle and IM specialist. He most recently competed at the Colorado High School Boys State Championship, where he earned a 3rd in the 500 freestyle (4:46.72). He added a 6th place finish in the 200 IM, swimming a best time of 2:00.57 in finals.

Prior to the high school state meet, Eilmes raced at Speedo Sectionals in Austin. He had a fantastic race in the 400 IM, where he dropped nearly seven seconds to post a 4:09.83. Over the course of the season, his time in the event has come down by a total of 16 seconds.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:45.30

1000 free – 9:51.67

1650 free – 16:26.92

200 IM – 2:00.57

400 IM – 4:09.83

Wheaton is a NCAA Division III program that competes in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). The men recently finished 2nd at the 20223 CCIW Championships with a total of 831 points.

Eilmes is a huge pick-up for Wheaton, as his current personal best time in the 1650 would have won at this year’s conference meet. Additionally, his 400 IM would have made him the runner-up, while in the 500 he projects to the middle of the A-final.

Wheaton’s top performers in the 1650 this season was senior Harrison Smith and junior Michael O’Conner, both of whom cracked 17-minutes at conference. Junior Anthony Fitzgerald owned the top time in the 400 IM with a 4:00.56, which he did at the NCAA Division III Championships.

Joining Eilmes in Wheaton’s incoming class of 2027 is Aidan Lee, Kaden Gannon, and Ben Coley. This class is from all over the country, with Coley and Gannon being from the midwest and Lee coming from California.

