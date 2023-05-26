DII Emmanuel College (GA) Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Nathan Medley for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Medley, a senior at Rome High School in Rome, Georgia, has announced his decision to remain in-state with his commitment to the DII Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia. Medley is a Winter Juniors qualifier and a member of the Three Rivers Swim Club.

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Emmanuel College! I chose Emmanuel because it feels like a family and has an amazing campus. Coach Gilchrest runs a national level program with a hard- working team. The way everyone lifts each other up and motivates each other is amazing. GO LIONS!

At the 2022 Winter Junior Championships in Greensboro, N.C., Medley competed in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 free (all SCY). He finished 71st in the 200 free in a time of 1:41.60, took 83rd in the 100 fly with a new personal best of 50.11, and also placed 89th in the 100 free in 46.69.

More recently, at the 2023 Georgia High School State 6A (large schools) State Championships, he swam the 200 free and 100 fly. He was also part of Rome High School’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

In both individual events, Medley set personal bests in prelims and qualified for finals in 1st place. Ultimately, he finished 2nd in the 100 fly (49.78/50.06) and 3rd in the 200 free (1:40.81/1:42.11). With Medley leading off both relay teams, the 200 free relay finished 7th and the 400 free relay finished 8th.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.40

100 free- 46.02

200 free- 1:40.81

100 fly- 49.78

Emmanuel College is a private Christian school in Northeast Georgia; a member of Conference Carolinas and NCAA Division II. At the 2023 Conference Carolina Championships, the Lions took home the Championship title and went on to send 5 men to the Division II NCAA Championships.

Medley will begin at Emmanuel already possessing best times that would have scored at this year’s Conference Championships. He would have finished 7th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, and 3rd in the 100 fly. The top spot in both the 100 and 200 freestyles was earned by a Lion, with 3rd being the top finish in the 100 fly.

Head coach Allen Gilchrest is excited about the potential Medley brings to their already-strong team:

Throughout the recruiting process, Nathan showed a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm! He showed he is a student of our sport and is willing to put in the hard work to continue to excel and reach his goals. Nathan is going to fit in very well with our programs focus on faith, learning, and living.

