Northwestern Adds Divers Chloe Sharpe and Ryan Augustine for 2023-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northwestern announced their incoming class of 2023 in mid-December. The announcement included two divers: Chloe Sharpe from The Woodlands, Texas on the women’s side and Ryan Augustine from Cerritos, California on the men’s side.

From the women’s team announcement:

Our 2023 women’s class is an exciting group of women that will continue to build on the elite culture and performance of our women’s program. . .. There is a great sense of belief that this group will hit the ground running in September of 2023 and develop quickly into major players at the NCAA level. We have been able to bring to Evanston student-athletes that truly excel in events that will help on the boards, with our All-American relays, and overall NCAA ranking.

From the men’s team announcement:

We are ecstatic to welcome a large class of young men to Evanston next season. While getting to know these driven and enthusiastic men over the recruiting journey it became apparent that they were exactly what we were looking for to add to our competitive culture. . .The class covers all strokes, distances, and boards, and we are excited for the continued upward trajectory of the program.

At the 2023 Big 10 Championships, the Northwestern women finished 6th out of 12 teams and the men finished 7th out of 8 teams. Both the men’s and women’s teams sent one diver to the 2023 DI NCAA Championships. Senior William Schirmer placed 41st on the 10-meter while fellow senior Markie Hopkins came 46th in the 1-meter, 17th in the 10-meter, and 30th in the 3-meter.

Chloe Sharpe competes for The Woodlands College Park High School as well as Villasport Swim Team. She was the 2023 Texas HS 6A State Champion in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 465.75 points. She previously finished 5th in 2022 and 3rd in 2021.

Sharpe has also competed at events such as USA Diving U.S. Diving Open Championships and USA Diving Junior Nationals. Most recently, at the 2023 USA Diving Junior Region 7 Championships, Sharpe earned 388.60 points on 1-meter and 389.45 points on 3-meter.

Ryan Augustine currently dives for McCormick Divers in California. He has competed in several USA Diving Open Championships, Zone Championships, and Junior National Championships. At the 2023 USA Diving junior Region 12 Championships, he earned 520.10 points on 1-meter and 559.20 points on 3-meter.

Sharpe and Augustine will have big shoes to fill at Northwestern, given the recent graduations of Hopkins and Schirmer, the team’s top divers of 2022-2023.

The pair will be joining fellow diver Leah O’Connell, who announced her commitment last May, in the class of 2023.

