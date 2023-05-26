Michigan State HS Champion Rachel Bello Commits to Washington University in St. Louis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Bello, a Michigan High School Division 3 state champion, has announced her commitment to Washington University in St. Louis.

The WashU Bears, a Division III team that competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships, will welcome Bello ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Washington University in St. Louis. I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for their endless support. I couldn’t have done this without all of you. Go Bears!!!

A 2023 graduate of Bloomfield Hills Marian High School, Bello is the 2023 Michigan D3 swimmer of the year and a two-time school record holder. As a senior and a team captain, Bello took home championship titles in both the 200 breast and 200 IM at the MHSAA D3 State Championships.

In the 100 breast, she raced to a time of 1:04.29 in prelims, a new school record, and came just shy of that en route to winning the final (1:04.55). Her previous best time, set in March of 2022, was 1:05.71. She dropped a total of 2.72 seconds in the 200 IM, clocking 2:07.00 in the prelims and then dropping nearly a full second in the final at 2:06.08.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:04.29

200 breast- 2:23.86

200 IM- 2:06.08

Bello trains and competes with Motor City Aquatics outside of the high school season.

The WashU women placed 5th out of eight teams, at the 2023 UAA Championships. They went on to take 5 women—2 individuals and three relay-only swimmers- to the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Bello brings immediate point-scoring capabilities to the Bears, with best times that would have placed very highly at the 2023 UAA Championships.

In the 100 breast, her best time would have placed 5th overall, accompanying the lone Bear who qualified for the A-final, senior Maggie Teng (8th). In the 200 IM she would have tied for 4th place, just ahead of first-year Rin Iimi. First-year Ali Roche also swam in the A-final, finishing 8th.

Bello is one of seven class of 2023 recruits who will add depth and value to the Bears for the 2023-2024 season. Included in this bunch is another 100 breaststroke (1:03.01) and 200 IM (2:07.62) specialist, Hannah Lee, who will join Bello in adding to the team’s scoring possibilities.

