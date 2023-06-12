Arizona High School State Finalist, Finn Crawford, Commits to Boston College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finn Crawford, a 2022 Arizona High School DI State Finalist, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Boston College. A 2023 graduate of Brophy Preparatory High School in Phoenix, Arizona, Crawford will arrive in Boston ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Boston College, where I will be able to pursue my athletic and academic goals! Many thanks to Coach Chasson, Coach Jens, Coach Walker, and Coach Brubaker for helping me become the swimmer I am today! Thank you to my family and friends who have supported me along the way! Go Eagles! 🦅🦅

Crawford transferred from Arizona School of the Arts to Brophy Prep ahead of his junior year. He also trains and competes with the Gold Medal Swim Club in Chandler.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:41.58

500 free- 4:35.94

100 fly- 50.46

200 fly- 1:50.46

During his senior season, Crawford contributed to two record-breaking swims for Brophy. At the 2022 Brophy Invite, he tied for first in the 200 freestyle (SCY) with his teammate, Gabe Gonds. The pair broke the previous Reese Aquatic Center pool record, both posting times of 1:41.07. Crawford was then apart of the 200 medley relay team that broke another Reese Aquatic Center pool record at the AMDG Invitational.

At the 2022 AIA Division I State Championships, Crawford earned a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200 free (1:41.58) and 100 fly (50.57). He was also a member of two Brophy relays.

Crawford plans to study political science. His current coach, Daren Brubaker, adds:

As a student-athlete, he is bringing grit and leadership to Boston College. Nothing was handed to him and he has worked for everything he earned. He has been a leader on the team since the day he stepped on campus.

He will join the Eagles under Joe Brinkman, first-year head coach. Brinkman arrives at Boston College after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Notre Dame.

Boston College competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). At the 2023 Championships, the Eagles finished in 12th out of 12 teams.

Although Crawford’s times aren’t yet fast enough to make an impact at Conference, he will be joining a team that is looking to build and improve under coach Brinkman.

The 2023 incoming class should make a big impact on the team, including athletes such as breastroker Aiden Bucaria, whose times would have been the fastest for Boston College last year, and sprint free specialist Noah Priest.

