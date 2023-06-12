Distance Freestyler Courtney Phillips Opts To Stay In-State, Commits To Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Courtney Phillips, a native of Midlothian, Virginia, has committed to swim for Virginia Tech. She will make the roughly three-hour drive west to join the team this fall.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech!! Thank you to my family, friends, and Poseidon family for always supporting me, and to @hokiesswimdive for this amazing opportunity!! I am SO excited for what the future holds and can’t wait to be a part of Hokie Nation!! GO HOKIES!!”

Phillips does her year-round swimming for Poseidon Swimming. At last summer’s NCSA Summer Swimming Championship, she hit personal bests in the 200-1500 free distances, placing seventh in the 800 free (9:03.05), 12th in the 400 free (4:22.65) and 13th in the 1500 free (17:34.08).

She holds 2023 Futures Cuts in the 200, 500 and 1000 freestyle as well as in the 400 IM. Phillips represents Midlothian High School, where in the classroom she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. This past winter at the Virginia High School Class 5 State Championships she placed 2nd in both of her events, swimming the 200 free in a 1:51.94 and the 500 in a 4:59.21.

Best SCY Times

200 Free – 1:50.91

500 Free – 4:55.50

1650 Free – 17:12.87

400 IM – 4:30.17

While her best times are not yet in scoring position for the ACC Championships, she is not that far away. At the 2023 edition, 24th place in the 500 was 4:54.72, and in the 1650 it was 16:55.43.

The Virginia Tech Hokies mid/distance groups at ACCs were led by a 5th place finish in the 500 by Emma Atkinson and a 5th place finish in the 1650 by Chase Travis. They both are juniors and will overlap with Phillips when she arrives on campus. The VT team finished sixth out of 12 teams at these past championships. At NCAAs, they finished in 20th place with 46 points.

Phillips will be joined in Blacksburg by fellow commits, Parker Bolduc, Julia Simpson, Delaney Bookstein, Sydney Starnes, and Kate Anderson. Simpson and Bookstein are also both from Virginia. Bolduc hails from North Carolina, Starnes from Georgia and Anderson from New York.

