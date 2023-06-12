Roman Fuchs, Leon Marchand Post Lifetime Bests In 200 Free At French Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day two of the 2023 French Elite Championships with the nation’s best swimmers vying for slots on the World Championships roster.

After a stunning day one which saw Leon Marchand put up the 4th swiftest 200m breaststroke in history, the 21-year-old Arizona State University star contested the 200m free.

Marchand clocked a smooth morning swim of 1:48.70 to grab the 7th seed, positioned exactly 2 seconds off the leader. Landing lane 4 was Roman Fuchs who took top seed honors in 1:46.70.

Both men produced personal bests already in the heats, with Fuchs overtaking his previous career-quickest of 1:47.20 from last year while Marchand’s time this morning destroyed his old mark of 1:53.74 from 2019.

25-year-old Fuchs entered this competition ranked as the 9th fastest Frenchman in history and his 1:46.70 morning outing now bumps him up to rank as the 7th swiftest.

Aside from Olympic medalist Yannick Agnel, the men’s 200m free has historically been a relatively weak event for the French men.

Agnel owns the national record with his other-worldly time of 1:43.14 from the 2012 Olympic Games; however, Jeremy Stravius is the only other man who has delved under the 1:46 barrier and now just 7 swimmers have ever been under 1:47 threshold.

As for Marchand, it’s unwise to predict just how quickly this versatile phenom will go with the Sun Devil blowing away expectations with every swim.

For a point of reference to get our minds racing, Marchand owns a PB of 1:30.77 in the 200 yards freestyle, which converts to a 1:43.95 in long course meters.

Additional Notes