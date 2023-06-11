2023 French Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of the 2023 French Elite Championships has arrived in Rennes on Sunday, with six finals sessions on the schedule: the women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, and men’s 200 breaststroke.

Leon Marchand will wrap up the evening by taking a crack at his French record in the 200 breast. During prelims this morning, the 21-year-old Arizona State star clocked a 2:09.88 to lead the heats, ranking as the third-fastest outing of his career behind his national-record 2:08.76 and 2:09.24 from last year. It’s the first of six events that Marchand is contesting this week.

But first, we’ll see a fun battle in the men’s 50 fly between Maxime Grousset (23.48) and Olympic champion Florent Manaudou (23.69). Newly-minted French representative Anastasia Kirpichnikova led the women’s 400 free heats with a 4:10.05, under the World Championships ‘A’ cut this year, meaning she could compete for France in both pool and open water events in Fukuoka next month. In the women’s 100 fly, French record holder Marie Wattel was the only prelims swimmer sub-59 seconds at 58.47, just .14 seconds off the Worlds ‘A’ cut of 58.33.

Women’s 200 IM – Final

French Record: 2:09.37, Camille Muffat (2009)

World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98

Top 8:

Charlotte Bonnet – 2:10.64 Fantine Lesaffre – 2:11.59 Cyrielle Duhamel – 2:11.78 Camille Tissandie – 2:16.01 Giulia Rossi-Bene – 2:16.58 Anastasia Urbaniak – 2:16.68 Aela Janvier – 2:17.28 Claire Bourse – 2:17.61

28-year-old Olympic medalist Charlotte Bonnet dropped more than five seconds off her prelims time to win the women’s 200 IM in a personal-best 2:10.64. She shaved over a second off her previous-best 2:12.14 from way back in 2015.

Just last month, Bonnet had only been 2:16.19 at the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona. Her 2:15.70 from prelims seeded her third for the final behind Fantine Lesaffre and Cyrielle Duhamel, who took second and third place, respectively, behind Bonnet in the final. Both Lesaffre (2:11.59) and Duhamel (2:11.78) also touched more than a second under the Worlds ‘A’ cut of 2:12.98.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Final

French Record: 3:43.85, Yannick Agnel (2011)

World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

French Record: 56.14, Marie Wattel (2022)

(2022) World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

French Record: 22.84, Frederick Bousquet and Florent Manaudou (2009 and 2015)

(2009 and 2015) World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 23.53

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

French Record: 4:01.13, Camille Muffat (2012)

World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final