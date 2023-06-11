Brooks Curry Swims US-Leading 100 Free in Sunday Prelims at LSU

2023 Tiger Aquatics Tristan Vessel Invite

June 9-12, 2023

LSU Natatorium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 LA Tiger Aquatics Tristan Vessel Invite”

The LSU Tiger-affiliated Tiger Aquatic Club is hosting a small long course prelims/finals invite this weekend, the Tristan Vessel Invite.

The meet is named for Tristan Vessel, a local swimmer who died in a car crash last summer.

The meet has attracted both age group talent as well as some big-name swimmers from the host LSU Tigers team. That includes NCAA Champions and Olympic gold medalists Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil.

Curry has only swum prelims this week, posting a 1:48.37 in the 200 free, 21.84 in the 50 free, and 100 free in 48.51 on Sunday morning. The latter of those times is the fastest by an American this calendar year and this season, surpassing Jonny Kulow’s 48.70 from last week.

With Caeleb Dressel still working his way back from an extended break, the American men’s sprint crew has been very quiet this year. Curry’s new national-leader in the 100 still leaves him outside of the top 25 in the world this year.

His 50 time ties him for 6th in the world this year and 2nd in the US behind Michael Andrew.

With less than two weeks to go before the US Trials, though, Curry is starting to heat up a US group that are the defending World Champions in the 400 free relay (by a second-and-a-half).

US Rankings, 2022-2023 Season, 50 LCM Free

Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 21.74 Brooks Curry, LSU – 21.84 David Curtiss, NC State – 21.92 Matt King, Texas Ford Aquatics – 21.97 Jack Alexy, Cal – 22.09

US Rankings, 2022-2023 Season, 100 LCM Free

Brooks Curry, LSU – 48.51 Jonny Kulow, Arizona State – 48.70 Matt King, Texas Ford Aquatics – 48.72 Ryan Held, Arizona State – 48.74 Hunter Armstrong, Cal Aquatics – 48.79

MacNeil, meanwhile, is swimming butterfly during the freestyle events. She posted 27.24 in the 50 free prelims, 26.06 in the 50 free finals, and 57.07 in the 100 fly prelims.

That time in the 100 fly is just half-a-second shy of her swim from March’s Canadian Swimming Trials.

The meet also marked the first racing from Deaf Swimming World Record holder Matthew Klotz in almost a year. Training for the first time under new LSU head coach Rick Bishop, he swam 25.32 in the 50 back, 56.28 in the 100 back, and 24.42 in the 50 free.

The 50 back time of 25.32 shatters his own Deaf Swimming World Record of 25.95 set at the 2018 Summer National Championships.

Other Notable Results: