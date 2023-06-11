Fijian Sprinter Tolu Young (2024) Gives Verbal Commitment to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tolu Young has announced his intention to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I’m blessed for the opportunity to continue my academics and swimming at Arizona State University. I felt a strong connection with the ASU coaches and swimmers during my visit. Grateful for the time and support of all my family, coaches and teammates during this journey. Forks Up!!!”

A Fiji national, Young has lived in Tacoma, Washington, since 2021. He attends Curtis High School and trains with University Place Aquatics Club. He represented his home country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he clocked lifetime-best times in the LCM 50 free (23.62) and 100 free (52.20).

We named Young to the “Best of the Rest” sprint free section on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024. He is a two-time Washington State High school champion in the 50 free and a two-time runner-up in the 100 free. In 2022, then a sophomore, Young won the 50 in 20.46; a year later, he broke Matt King’s all-time Washington state record with his winning time of 19.73. Also, at the 2023 WIAA Boys’ 4A State Championship, he went 45.61 in the 100 free.

Less than a month later, at Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way, he threw down a pair of PBs in those events, winning the 50 free in 19.61 and coming in second in the 100 free with 44.14.

That means he has improved by eight-tenths in the 50 and by 1 full second in the 100 over the last 11 months.

Young kicked off the 2023 long course season with PBs in the 50 free (22.97), 50 fly (25.48), 100 free (52.19), and 100 fly (59.90).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.61

100 free – 44.14

Arizona State are coming off an historic season; the Sun Devils won their first Men’s Swimming and Diving Pac-12 title in program history and were runners-up at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships. Young is their first public verbal commitment for the fall of 2024.

