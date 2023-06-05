Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jonny Kulow Swims 48.70 100 Free to Become Fastest American This Season; #2 17-18 Ever

Comments: 4

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

  • June 2-4, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
  • Long Course Meters (50m)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”

After swimming a personal best in prelims to become the fourth fastest swimmer in the 17-18 age group ever, Jonny Kulow swam even faster in finals winning the 100 free in a 48.70. Kulow now moves up to the second fastest ever, 0.01 seconds off the national age group record. Jack Alexy holds the NAG record in a 48.69.

Kulow also moves up to become the fastest American in the event so far this season. Ryan Held who also trains at Arizona State was second to Kulow tonight in a 48.88, just off his season best of 48.74. Kulow has now dropped over a second and a half off his personal best this season as his best prior to this season was a 50.39 from 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.

2022-2023 MEN’S 100 FREE TOP AMERICANS

  1. Jonny Kulow, 48.70
  2. Matt King, 48.72
  3. Ryan Held, 48.74
  4. Hunter Armstrong, 48.79
  5. Kaii Winkler, 48.81
  6. Jack Alexy, 48.85
  7. Drew Kibler 48.89

Winning the women’s 100 free was Olivia Smoliga who swam a 54.54. Smoliga has been consistently posting 54-mid times this season in the event. She has been a 55.08 or faster in nine out of ten of her swims this calendar year (with the lone exception of prelims this morning when she swam a 56.71). Smoliga’s season best of 54.37 from Pro Swim-Westmont makes her the seventh fastest American so far this season.

Both Chase Kalisz and Alex Colson shined in the men’s 200 fly. Kalisz won in a 1:56.34, just off his season best of 1:56.03 which he swam at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale. That time makes him the second fastest American this season. Finishing behind Kalisz was Colson who swam a 1:57.87. Colson has a best time of 1:56.50 which he swam in prelims at 2022 International Team Trials. Colson went on to finish seventh in a 1:56.98.

Rising Arizona State sophomore Andy Dobrzanski won the men’s 200 breast in a 2:13.91. Dobrzanski improved upon his personal best that he set three weeks ago during prelims. His personal best coming into this summer was a 2:19.69.

Other event winners:

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swim2win
30 minutes ago

Nice. Wonder if he can get to under 48 this year. Likely not but the progress is clear. 48 low would be amazing

1
0
Reply
Swimgeek
34 minutes ago

Wow. Kulow is gonna be a factor in the Paris 4×1 relay 🔥

1
-1
Reply
Swim Alchemist
34 minutes ago

.01 off the NAG! Hope he has another chance.

2
0
Reply
NWAG NFS
51 minutes ago

Way to rep the NWAG boys again bro, making us proud.

1
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!