Jonny Kulow Swims 48.70 100 Free to Become Fastest American This Season; #2 17-18 Ever

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

After swimming a personal best in prelims to become the fourth fastest swimmer in the 17-18 age group ever, Jonny Kulow swam even faster in finals winning the 100 free in a 48.70. Kulow now moves up to the second fastest ever, 0.01 seconds off the national age group record. Jack Alexy holds the NAG record in a 48.69.

Kulow also moves up to become the fastest American in the event so far this season. Ryan Held who also trains at Arizona State was second to Kulow tonight in a 48.88, just off his season best of 48.74. Kulow has now dropped over a second and a half off his personal best this season as his best prior to this season was a 50.39 from 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.

2022-2023 MEN’S 100 FREE TOP AMERICANS

Winning the women’s 100 free was Olivia Smoliga who swam a 54.54. Smoliga has been consistently posting 54-mid times this season in the event. She has been a 55.08 or faster in nine out of ten of her swims this calendar year (with the lone exception of prelims this morning when she swam a 56.71). Smoliga’s season best of 54.37 from Pro Swim-Westmont makes her the seventh fastest American so far this season.

Both Chase Kalisz and Alex Colson shined in the men’s 200 fly. Kalisz won in a 1:56.34, just off his season best of 1:56.03 which he swam at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale. That time makes him the second fastest American this season. Finishing behind Kalisz was Colson who swam a 1:57.87. Colson has a best time of 1:56.50 which he swam in prelims at 2022 International Team Trials. Colson went on to finish seventh in a 1:56.98.

Rising Arizona State sophomore Andy Dobrzanski won the men’s 200 breast in a 2:13.91. Dobrzanski improved upon his personal best that he set three weeks ago during prelims. His personal best coming into this summer was a 2:19.69.

Other event winners: