Regan Smith Breaks American and US Open Records with LCM 2:03.87 200 Butterfly

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Regan Smith set a new American Record in the LCM 200 butterfly tonight as she swam a 2:03.87 in her home pool in Tempe. Smith broke the previous record of 2:04.14 set by Mary Mohler back at the 2009 World Championships during the supersuit era.

Mohler’s record was the third-oldest LCM American Record still standing. The only ones set before Mohler were the 400 IM (Katie Hoff 4:31.23 June 29, 2008) and 200 IM (Ariana Kukors 2:06.15 July 27, 2009). Kukors was only two days older than Mohler’s.

That was a huge personal best for Smith whose previous best stood at a 2:05.30 which she swam to win silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Split Comparison:

Smith- Sun Devil Smith- 2020 Tokyo Mohler- 2009 Worlds 1st 50 27.75 28.12 28.79 2nd 50 31.83 32.27 31.78 3rd 50 32.24 32.81 31.92 4th 50 32.05 32.1 31.65 2:03.87 2:05.30 2:04.14

Smith was faster here today on every 50 compared to her previous best time from Tokyo. In addition, Smith was out faster than Mohler was back in 2009. Mohler touched at the 100 mark in a 1:00.57. Smith was almost a whole second faster today as she swam 59.58 on the first 100.

Smith also set a new US Open Record with her swim from today. That broke Summer McIntosh‘s record of 2:05.05 which she swam back in March of this year at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale.

McIntosh led the World in the event this season up until tonight. McIntosh swam a 2:04.70 at Canadian Trials at the end of March, setting a World Junior record.

Smith is the top American in five events so far this season: the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM.