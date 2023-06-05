Regan Smith Breaks American and US Open Records with LCM 2:03.87 200 Butterfly

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN
- June 2-4, 2023
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”
Regan Smith set a new American Record in the LCM 200 butterfly tonight as she swam a 2:03.87 in her home pool in Tempe. Smith broke the previous record of 2:04.14 set by Mary Mohler back at the 2009 World Championships during the supersuit era.
Mohler’s record was the third-oldest LCM American Record still standing. The only ones set before Mohler were the 400 IM (Katie Hoff 4:31.23 June 29, 2008) and 200 IM (Ariana Kukors 2:06.15 July 27, 2009). Kukors was only two days older than Mohler’s.
That was a huge personal best for Smith whose previous best stood at a 2:05.30 which she swam to win silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Split Comparison:
|Smith- Sun Devil
|Smith- 2020 Tokyo
|
Mohler- 2009 Worlds
|1st 50
|27.75
|28.12
|28.79
|2nd 50
|31.83
|32.27
|31.78
|3rd 50
|32.24
|32.81
|31.92
|4th 50
|32.05
|32.1
|31.65
|2:03.87
|2:05.30
|2:04.14
Smith was faster here today on every 50 compared to her previous best time from Tokyo. In addition, Smith was out faster than Mohler was back in 2009. Mohler touched at the 100 mark in a 1:00.57. Smith was almost a whole second faster today as she swam 59.58 on the first 100.
Smith also set a new US Open Record with her swim from today. That broke Summer McIntosh‘s record of 2:05.05 which she swam back in March of this year at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale.
McIntosh led the World in the event this season up until tonight. McIntosh swam a 2:04.70 at Canadian Trials at the end of March, setting a World Junior record.
Smith is the top American in five events so far this season: the 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM.
WOW. i’m so excited for her- at this rate i think a new world record in one of these events could be coming soon.
Wicked! Alicia keys song is just for her ‘This girls is on fire!’
Wonder how many eggs she’ll put in her basket at trials if she’s this far ahead of the US field.
Based on her in-season times I doubt Bowman gives her a proper taper until Worlds.
Need a new Regan Smith swimswam podcast
Great swim! Also, what is the value in referring to a former swimmer by a married name they didn’t possess when they were competing? Just curious as it has become more common lately.
I’m really excited for her 200 backstrokes here in the next two months.
I assumed her 200 IM would be the swim of the meet – this one easily tops that, and disposes of another suited record. Even if she doesn’t hit the 2:01.81 WR this year, she can easily beat the #2 all time of 2:03.41 by Schipper from 2009 WC.
HUH