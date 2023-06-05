2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The last finals session of the 2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet has arrived at the UBC Aquatic Center in Vancouver, Canada.

Canadian star Josh Liendo headlined the list of competitors during prelims on Sunday morning, taking the top seed in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 49.85, a couple seconds off his personal-best 47.55. Fellow Canadian star Maggie MacNeil did not enter any races on Sunday after winning the 100 butterfly (57.70) and 50 backstroke (28.23) on Saturday and missing Friday’s action due to travel delays.

American teenager Piper Enge led the women’s 50 breaststroke prelims with a 31.94, just a couple tenths off her best time. The Texas commit is looking for her second victory of the weekend after triumphing in the 100 breast on Friday night.

We could see some tight battles on Sunday night, with Jenna Walters (56.71) edging Mia West (56.73) by just .02 seconds in the women’s 100 free prelims this morning. In the women’s 100 back, the top three swimmers (Katelyn Schroeder, Danielle Hanus, and Delia Lloyd) were all within a half second of each other.

Stay tuned below for live updates throughout the night:

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final

Tess Cieplucha – 8:47.09 Laila Oravsky – 8:49.28 Julia Strojnowska – 8:57.66 Alexa McDevitt – 9:03.36 Maxine Clark – 9:05.34 Sydney Wilson – 9:08.51 Rosal Davidson – 9:14.97 Kaitlyn Stanojlovic – 9:16.14 Gabriella Doueihy – 9:18.38 Sammy Segerson – 9:18.67

24-year-old Canadian Olympian Tess Cieplucha kicked off the session with an 800 free win in 8:47.09, about four seconds off her best time (8:42.75) from 2019. It was the fourth victory of the weekend for the Tennessee graduate, who also triumphed in the 200 IM (2:14.73) and 200 breast (2:29.91) on Saturday as well as the 400 IM (4:43.32) on Friday.

Laila Oravsky touched just about two seconds behind Cieplucha, notching a new lifetime best along the way. The 16-year-old snuck under her previous best (8:49.33) from last July during her runner-up finish in 8:49.28, shaving .05 seconds off her old mark. Fellow 16-year-old Julia Strojnowska was the only other finalist under nine minutes, rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in 8:57.66. Her lifetime best is a 8:48.37 from Canadian Trials a couple months ago.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Danielle Hanus – 1:02.08 Kate Schroeder – 1:02.30 Delia Lloyd – 1:02.60 Catherine Andrews – 1:03.22 Jordan Greber – 1:03.52 Madison Kryger – 1:03.53 Bridget Burton – 1:03.80 Sophia Sunwoo – 1:04.53 Lea Nugent – 1:05.42 Eloise Allen – 1:05.54

25-year-old Danielle Hanus claimed first place in the women’s 100 back with a winning time of 1:02.08. Her lifetime best is a 1:00.34 from the 2019 Pan American Games.

17-year-old Kate Schroeder reached the wall just a couple tenths behind Hanus for second place. Her prelims time of 1:02.02 would have won the final tonight. Schroeder’s best 100 back time is a 1:01.44 relay start from last year’s Junior Pan Pacs.

Delia Lloyd just missed her lifetime best during her third-place finish in 1:02.60. The 16-year-old went a personal-best 1:02.44 during Canadian Trials a couple months ago.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Blake Tierney – 55.33 Raben Dommann – 55.89 Hugh McNeill – 57.09 Paul Orogo – 57.73 Jayden Cole – 57.97 Kevin Kong – 58.48 Mark McKenzie – 59.60 Alexa Lackovic – 59.91 Franci Brennan – 1:00.19 Ramy Ghaziri – DQ

21-year-old Blake Tierney held off 22-year-old Raben Dommann (55.89) for the 100 back victory in 55.33, a little less than a second off his personal-best 54.45 from this year’s Canadian Trials. Dommann was also just under a second slower than his personal-best 55.o6 from Canadian Trials.

Hugh McNeill, Tierney’s 20-year-old UBC Thunderbirds teammate, claimed third place in 57.09, more than a second off his best time (55.68) from February’s USPORTS Swimming Championships.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Piper Enge – 31.77 Danika Ethier – 32.31 Halle West – 32.45 Alexanne Lepage – 32.46 Eloise Allen – 32.84 Katie Graboski – 33.19 Gracyn Kehoe – 33.30 Venna Andersen – 33.46 Vale Kolytchev – 33.71 Alicia L’Archeveque – 34.28

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Ethan Hemeon – 29.24 Blake Tierney – 29.44 Larry Yu – 29.48 Tam Doan – 29.73 Rhade Kostelnyk – 29.79 Hayden Yeung – 29.80 Joshua Kim – 30.09 Vincent Lavoie-Rancourt – 30.13 Aiden Luykenaar – 30.24 Justice Migneault – DQ

