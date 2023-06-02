2023 Mel Zajac Day 1 Prelims: Liendo Hits 1:50 200 FR, 24.1 50 Fly to Open Meet

2023 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet kicked off this morning at the UBC Aquatic Centre in Vancouver. Of note, Canadian superstar Maggie MacNeil is dealing with a major flight delays, and is therefore missing the first day of the meet, however, she assured everyone on her Instagram story that she will still be racing in the meet this weekend.

In this morning’s prelims session, 16-year-old Delia Lloyd led the charge in the women’s 200 back, grabbing the top seed for tonight’s final with a 2:15.17. Notably, 14-year-old Madison Kryger popped a new lifetime best of 2:15.30 this morning to take the second seed for tonight.

In the men’s 200 back, 20-year-old Hugh McNeill led the field by a decisive margin this morning, clocking a 2:01.92. McNeill has been well under 2:00 in the event before, so keep an eye on him tonight. Blake Tierney is also set to race in tonight’s ‘A’ final after swimming a 2:06.77 this morning. The 2:06 isn’t necessarily an eye-popping swim, but don’t count Tierney out, as he’s been as fast as 1:59.19 before.

Josh Liendo took the top seed for tonight’s final in the men’s 200 free, putting up a very solid prelims swim for the sprint specialist, touching in 1:50.59. Liendo was also back in action in the men’s 50 fly this morning, claiming the top seed there as well with a 24.15.

20-year-old Emma O’Croinin had a very strong swim this morning in the women’s 200 free, clearing the field by a wide margin. O’Croinin finished in 1:59.98, making her not only the sole swimmer in the field to crack 2:00 this morning, but the only swimmer under 2:02 as well.

American teenager Piper Enge led the field in the women’s 100 breast this morning, swimming a 1:10.82. That time was almost three seconds off the 16-year-old’s PB of 1:08.12, so keep an eye on her tonight.

In the men’s 100 breast, James Dergousoff clocked a 1:03.65 to advance to the ‘A’ final with the top seed. Northwestern’s Miriam Guevara led the women’s 50 fly with a 27.11.

Tess Cieplucha was dominant in the women’s 400 IM this morning, leading the event by more than ten seconds. She swam a 4:47.05, which is a fairly relaxed prelims swim for her as well. No doubt she’ll have a much speedier swim in store for us tonight.

Collyn Gagne posted a 4:27.94 to post the top time in the men’s 400 IM prelims.