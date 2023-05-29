Maggie MacNeil, Josh Liendo Headline 2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International

2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

June 2-4, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

UBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50 meters)

Two of Canada’s biggest stars will be in action this weekend at the annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet in Vancouver, as Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil and world champion Josh Liendo have entered the competition.

MacNeil, fresh off of racing on the Mare Nostrum Tour in Europe, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly and 100 fly, all events she could end up racing at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old currently ranks second in the world this season in the 100 fly (56.54), and set a personal best time of 24.79 in the 50 free at the Canadian Swimming Trials earlier this year which ranks 21st.

Liendo has entered the men’s 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, with the 20-year-old set to take on all but the 200 free at Worlds this summer.

Both swimmers will be using the competition as a tune-up of sorts for Worlds, which will get underway seven weeks after Mel Zajac in Fukuoka, Japan.

Five other members of Canada’s 2023 World Championship team will be in action, as Jeremy Bagshaw, James Dergousoff, Collyn Gagne and Hugh McNeill are slated to compete on the men’s side, while Emma O’Croinin is in the lineup for the women.

Dergousoff, McNeill and O’Croinin will be racing in their home pool, all currently training out of the HPC Vancouver base at UBC. Other notable UBC-trained swimmers set to compete include Danielle Hanus, Eloise Allen, Blake Tierney, Justice Migneault, Raben Dommann and Keir Ogilvie.

The University of Calgary Swim Club will be well represented, with age group standouts as Maxine Clark and Aiden Norman on the entry list along with veteran Stephen Calkins.

Other key names to watch for include 2021 short course world champion Tessa Cieplucha, Canadian age group star Laon Kim and American breaststroker Piper Enge.

Cieplucha, who represents Markham Aquatic Club but has primarily been training out of her alma mater, the University of Tennessee, is the top seed in the women’s 800 free, 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM.

Kim has been on an absolute tear over the last 12 months, smashing numerous Canadian Age Group Records for 13-14 boys, including downing one held by Olympic champion Alex Baumann just over a week ago.

Kim, 15, has now aged up, and he’ll begin his pursuit of a new set of NAG records, though the Canadian marks span 15-17 (rather than 15-16). He’s entered in seven events, including holding top-eight seeds in the 50 free (fourth), 200 free (fourth), 200 IM (sixth) and 100 free (seventh).

The U.S. has sent a roster of junior swimmers to this competition in the past, but that won’t be the case this year due to U.S. Nationals taking place in late June (the 2022 Mel Zajac team was selected at World Trials, which were held in late April).

However, Enge, who competes for Bellevue Swim Club in Wisconsin, will be in attendance (Bellevue sent a team to the meet last year as well). One of the top breaststrokers in the girls’ 15-16 age group in the U.S., Enge comes in as the defending champion in all three female breaststroke events.