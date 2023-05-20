Laon Kim Breaks Canadian Age Group Record That has Stood for Over 44 Years

2023 Hyack May Closed Invite

May 19-22, 2023

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile; “2023 Hyack May LC Closed Invitational”

14 year old Laon Kim of Hyack Swim Club broke a Canadian Age Group Record that has stood for more than 44 years as Kim swam a 15:56.44 in the LCM 1500 freestyle Friday night.

Kim broke the record that was previously set by Alex Baumann back in April 1979. Baumann swam a 16:00.93, meaning that Kim became the youngest Canadian to break the 16-minute mark in the 1500 free.

This was the last freestyle record remaining in the LCM 13-14 age group that Kim had not yet broken until this weekend. Kim broke the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 800 LCM 13-14 Canadian age group records at Canadian Trials at the end of March and the beginning of April.

In addition to now holding all of the LCM freestyle records in the age group, Kim also holds the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 800 SCM freestyle records. The lone SCM freestyle record to still stand is held by Baumann as he swam a 15:32.15 in 1979. Kim just missed that record as his best time is a 15:32.99 which he swam in December 2022.

Kim’s 13-14 Canadian Age Group Records (LCM)

50 free: 23.55

100 free: 51.05

200 free: 1:52.82

400 free: 3:56.79

800 free: 8:17.16

1500 free: 15:56.44

400 IM: 4:31.72

Last night’s swim was a drop for Kim by over 16 seconds as his previous best stood at a 16:12.80 from last summer’s Canadian Championships. Although detailed splits are not yet available, Kim was out in a 4:10.78 this weekend during his first 400 meters. This was already over three seconds faster than his previous best as he turned at the 4:13.86 mark last summer.

Kim is also entered in the 200 fly, 400 free, 200 free, and 50 free this weekend.